Working on a calendar

Dec 31,2016
National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, center, meets with floor leaders of four parties to schedule the parliamentary calendar in the speaker’s office in the National Assembly on Friday. From left, Rep. Joo Seung-yong of People’s Party, Rep. Woo Sang-ho of the Minjoo Party, Speaker Chung, Rep. Chung Woo-taik of the Saenuri Party and Rep. Joo Ho-young of the New Conservative Party for Reform (the group’s tentative name). They agreed to hold regular meetings among the parties and the administration. [PARK JONG-KEUN]


