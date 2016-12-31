Inje University announces partnership with Pfizer

Members of Pfizer’s CTI team and Professor Choi’s research team hold their kick-off meeting at the Center for Therapeutic Innovation in Boston in September. [INJE UNIVERSITY]

On Nov. 24th, the Advanced Research Center for Multiple Myeloma at Inje University announced that it has formed a research team with the Centers for Therapeutic Innovation at Pfizer in the USA. The first joint task will be conducted by the team of Professor Choi In-hak and the CTI team in New York.“We plan to accelerate developing new medicine for patients by applying the innovative research by Inje University and the professional pharmaceutical technology by Pfizer,” said Professor Choi, “We have received support from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, National Cancer Center, and the city of Busan so far. Cooperation with Pfizer is a valuable opportunity to further expedite our research.”Pfizer’s CTI collaborates with not only medical centers from all around the world but also numerous medical research centers, in order to apply research outcomes to the development of healing substances. Anthony Coyle, founding Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Pfizer’s CTI, said, “We are very glad to have Inje University to join our cooperative network.” He also said, “We are particularly keen on the cancer research conducted by Professor Choi’s team and its effect on the future cancer treatment.”Cha InJune, President of Inje University, mentioned that “the cooperation with a global company is another example of our pursuit of strengthening science research and expanding collaboration with other networks, along with our PRIME program (Program for Industrial Needs-Matched Education) and LINC program (Leaders in Industry-University Cooperation).”BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]