Holiday crush

Throngs of travelers line up at the departure gate at the Incheon International Airport. Many were spending the end of the year overseas Friday, thanks to the last day of the year and the start of the new year both falling on the weekend. The airport estimated that Koreans traveling overseas during the holiday from Dec. 23 to 31 amounted to more than 3.4 million people, up 11 percent year-on-year while 3.5 million passengers are flying to Seoul, a 12.5 percent increase. [YONHAP]