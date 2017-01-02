Elton John pays tribute to George Michael

SAN FRANCISCO - Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week.With a picture of Michael lighting up the backdrop of the stage, he performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” The 53-year-old Michael died on Christmas . John called his death one of the “saddest moments” of his career. He said he knew Michael from the start of WHAM! and the two collaborated on music.John also tweeted a photo of the two, writing: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.” He said Michael donated to causes without fanfare.Police say an initial autopsy has been “inconclusive” and more tests must be done to establish a cause of death.AP