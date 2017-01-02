Heydays of strongmen (국문)

“Now, there are four Putins: Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un who says he has exceeded Putin, Trump who likes Putin, and Xi Jinping who wishes to resemble Putin,” said a Chinese scholar as he conveyed diplomatic news from Beijing.
Xi is not the only one. The Chinese have long loved the Russian leader. In early 2014, Putin annexed the Crimea Peninsula in Ukraine. China raved over Putin’s tactic to turn the crisis into an opportunity. Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV aired a five-part documentary titled “Strongman Putin.” On New Year’s Day, China’s CCTV presented a talk show titled “Will Strongman Putin Throw a Punch Again?” and predicted a strike on Syria.
“In territorial dispute, there is no deal but only war.” “Russia’s land is vast, but not an inch is useless.” “Russia has only two allies, the Army and the Navy.” “The rules of the jungle are valid for long.” These are some Putin remarks that are popular in China.
After serving as the prime minister and a constitutional revision, Putin secured power until 2024. Xi is eager to learn from Putin. A China’s Communist Party source told the Wall Street Journal that Xi was planning a similar leadership system like Putin’s model. For the great rise of China, Xi should rule for at least 20 years, the source said. Mao Zedong built the nation and Deng Xiaoping made China rich. Xi Jinping aspires to make China strong.
Another strongman, Donald Trump, signaled the beginning of the nuclear chicken game. Nuclear specialist and Tsinghua University professor Li Bin said that China would not fall into Trump’s nuclear trap, and the nuclear capability and the ability to break the missile defense system will become more advanced. “Trump wants to regain the lost leadership in global nuclear order by leaving the nuclear reduction treaty, rearmament of nuclear warheads and augmentation of nuclear delivery devices.”
There are a number of “foxes” assisting China’s strongman. Tsinghua University’s Yan Xuetong is a hawk known as Xi’s diplomatic messenger. He advised that China shift its foreign policy from attaining political purposes through economic leverage to directly using force.
Xi’s real “fox” is Wang Huning, head of the Central Policy Research Office. After teaching in the U.S., he published “The United States Opposes the United States” in 1991, analyzing U.S. strengths and weakness. He also participated in the One Road One Belt project, a 21st century strategy to unite Europe, Russia and China to counter the U.S.
Korea’s populism is busy tracing President Park’s history of beauty treatments. When the strong collides with the strong, they will break.
The homework for Korea in 2017 is to elect a leader with a flexible mindset and find clever strategists.
“지금 세계에는 네 명의 푸틴이 있다. 러시아의 실제 푸틴, 자칭 푸틴을 뛰어 넘었다는 김정은, 푸틴을 좋아하는 트럼프, 푸틴을 닮고 싶은 시진핑(習近平) 주석.”
최근 베이징 외교 소식통이 전해준 중국 소장파 학자의 진솔한 평가다.
시진핑 주석 뿐만 아니다. 중국인의 푸틴 사랑은 이미 오래다. 2014년 초 푸틴은 우크라이나 크림반도를 병합했다. 위기를 기회로 바꾸는 능란한 수완에 전중국이 열광했다. 홍콩 펑황(鳳凰) TV는 5부작 ‘스트롱맨 푸틴’ 다큐멘터리를 선보였다. 중국 중앙(CC) TV는 올해 설날 “스트롱맨 푸틴 다시 강펀치 날릴까”란 대담 프로그램을 편성해 시리아 강공을 예견했다.
“영토 분쟁에 담판은 없다. 전쟁만 있을 뿐.” “러시아 영토가 넓다해도 쓸모 없는 땅은 한 치도 없다.” “러시아의 동맹은 둘, 육군과 해군 뿐.” “정글의 법칙은 오래 유효하다.” 중국판 ‘일베’에 흔한 푸틴의 어록이다.
푸틴은 총리직과 개헌을 거치며 2024년까지 24년 권좌를 확보했다. 시 주석은 이런 푸틴 배우기에 나섰다. 중국 공산당 내부 소식통은 “푸틴 모델과 같은 지도 체제를 구상 중”이라고 월스트리트저널(WSJ)에 밝혔다. 중화민족의 위대한 부흥을 위해서는 시 주석이 최소 20년 집권해야 한다는 논리다. 마오쩌둥(毛澤東)은 나라를 세웠고, 덩샤오핑(鄧小平)은 부유한 중국을 만들었다. 시진핑은 강한 중국을 꿈꾼다.
또 다른 스트롱맨인 미국의 트럼프가 최근 핵 치킨 게임의 팡파르를 울렸다. 핵 전문가 리빈(李彬) 칭화대 교수에게 핵 게임 전망을 물었다. “중국은 트럼프의 핵 낚시에 낚이지 않을 것”이라며 “핵무기의 생존력 강화와 미사일 방어체계 돌파 능력을 고도화 할 뿐”이라고 말했다. “트럼프는 핵감축 조약 탈퇴, 예비 핵탄두의 재장전, 핵 운반 도구 증강이란 핵 해트트릭으로 미국의 잃어버린 글로벌 핵질서 주도권을 되찾으려는 속셈”이라고 간파했다.
스트롱맨을 보좌하는 중국의 ‘여우’는 여럿이다. 시 주석의 외교 책사로 불리는 매파 옌쉐퉁(閻學通) 칭화대 교수는 최근 “트럼프가 임기 4년 안에 대만 독립을 공식 지지하거나 북한 핵시설을 폭격할 가능성을 배제해선 안된다”며 “경제력으로 정치적 목적을 달성하는 ‘이경촉정(以經促政)’에서 무력을 앞세운 ‘이무촉정(以武促政)’으로 대외 전략의 전환”을 제언했다.
시 주석의 진짜 ‘여우’는 중국 수뇌부의 최고 미국통 왕후닝(王滬寧) 중앙정책연구실 주임이다. 일찍이 미국 교환교수를 마치고 『미국은 미국을 반대한다(1991)』를 저술해 상대의 강·약점을 해부한 주인공이다. 올 봄 일대일로(一帶一路, 육·해상 신실크로드) 영도소조 수석부조장을 맡았다. 유럽·러시아와 중국을 묶어 미국을 제압하는 21세기판 정립(鼎立) 책략이다.
카리스마 충만한 스트롱맨 삼국지는 포퓰리즘을 먹고 자란다. 한국의 포퓰리즘은 탄핵 대통령 주사 자국 찾기에 여념이 없다. 강대강이 충돌하면 부러진다. 유연한 사고의 지도자 선출과 전략통 여우 발굴이 2017년 대한민국 숙제다.
