Time to reinvent Korea (국문)

A new year has begun. Our biggest problem last year was not an unprecedented political crisis or low economic growth, but the public’s ever-deepening despair for the future. But we found a glimmer of hope in the massive yet peaceful candlelight vigils in central Seoul. The strong aspiration for a better nation will serve as a driving force to change all our outmoded systems and move forward.
We witnessed clear evidence of corruption in the lead-up to the Constitutional Court’s deliberations on President Park and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil. While watching Choi’s daughter’s illegal admission to college and shady deals between power and conglomerates, a public thirst for a fair society grew deeper than ever. The zeitgeist calls for addressing the deepening polarization of wealth and ending the deep-rooted cronyism and factionalism led by our elites. Year 2017 should be the beginning of the revitalization of our country, on par with the Meiji Restoration in Japan.
The first challenge is the next presidential election, to be held within 60 days after the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the presidential impeachment. As a new leader is sworn in as president even without a transitional period in case the court rules in favor of the impeachment, presidential hopefuls must present a clear vision and road map to reform the government.
That calls for mature leadership that can fully reflect the public call for justice and fairness, as exposed in the massive rallies in Gwanghwamun and Seoul plaza. A new president must not repeat the divisive and confrontational style of politics and instead run the country based on close communication with aides and citizens after ending the imperialistic presidency of the past.
The responsibility must be borne by our politicians and leaders. They must have the determination to depart with their ideological past and embrace others. If politicians under the new four-party system seek to regroup themselves for their election victory, that will only backfire as will their populist campaign promises.
Three decades after the introduction of our five-year, single-term presidency, a call for constitutional revision is gaining momentum. Our constitutional amendment must aim for a government that effectively communicates with the opposition and the public to meet the call of the times — instead of seeking shortsighted advantages in the election.
A bigger challenge comes from our economic front. With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise its benchmark rate up to 4 percent in two years, our economy will likely register a growth rate lower than 3 percent for three consecutive years. That bodes ill for our struggling economy, as the time bomb of 1,300 trillion won ($1.08 trillion) in household debt may explode at any time. That will first wreak havoc on our working class. The government and politicians must take care of the soaring household debt and a potential real estate bubble.
The government must restructure our economy in a fundamental way because we cannot rest on large company-based exports any longer. In the middle of a fourth industrial revolution, we must develop a new software- and fusion-based industry after scrapping all types of regulations that stifled our entrepreneurship.
We face a serious external challenge from U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump’s America First policy, not to the mention huge repercussions in international relations around the globe. Trump’s foreign policy can shake our decades-old alliance, starting with a demand for a cancellation of the Korea-U.S. free trade deal and a pullout of U.S. forces. If he continues to put economic pressure on China, it can deal a fatal blow to our economy. The government must find a way to consolidate our alliance with America while maintaining amicable relations with China.
A peaceful coexistence with North Korea is needed. As Kim Jong-un is likely to declare his country a nuclear power after accelerating nuclear development this year through its sixth and seventh nuclear tests, we must avert a crisis in which the issue gets out of control.
A new president must reinforce our command to consistently cope with inter-Korean and diplomatic issues by appointing strategist-type minsters of unification and foreign policy. The government needs to continue civilian projects with the North because the North’s higher reliance on the South offers us a stronger leverage on inter-Korean relations.
Given our alarmingly low birthrate, the government must come up with policies to raise it through subsidies and other kinds of benefits. Presidential candidates also must present commitments to overcome our overly low birthrate.
The bird flu is still sweeping our poultry farms. No one knows what kind of a disaster will hit the nation down the road. We can build a better nation if we can turn passion into energy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 31, Page 34
정유년(丁酉年) 새 아침이 밝아온다. 혼돈과 좌절, 분노의 어둠을 헤치고 어김없이 찾아온 새 빛이다. 지난해 가장 큰 문제는 정치 혼란이나 저성장,그리고 양극화가 아니었다. 우리 자식들이 보다 잘 살 수 있다는 희망이 무너지는 데 더 절망했다. 그나마 평화적인 광장 촛불에서 나라의 새로운 정신적 동력을 찾아낸 것은 다행이다. 구체제의 적폐를 청산할 ‘새로운 나라’를 향한 촛불의 염원은 앞으로도 변화와 개혁의 원동력이 될 것이다.
최순실 국정농단, 박근혜 대통령 탄핵 심판에서 우리는 치명적 독소로 쌓여 왔던 폐단들을 목도했다. 정유라 입시 부정, 권력과 대기업 유착을 보며 ‘공정한 사회’에 대한 갈증이 더욱 심해졌다. 그래서 광장으로 몰려 나온게 촛불이다. 계층 상승 사다리가 붕괴되며 심화된 양극화를 해소하고, 패거리 진영 문화를 청산하라는 게 촛불이 요구한 시대정신이다. 소수 엘리트가 일방적으로 주도해온 구체제 대신 시민이 주인으로 참여하는 새 민주공화정을 열라는 역사적 과제를 촛불은 부각시켜 주었다. 나라의 시스템과 문화를 혁신하는 ‘대한민국 리셋(Reset Korea)’을 시작할 원년이 바로 올해다. 일본 근대화 개혁의 출발점이 된 메이지(明治) 유신, 미국 민주주의 기틀을 마련한 수정헌법에 버금가는 혁신을 이뤄야 한다. 한민족 DNA에 각인된 ‘전화위복’의 저력을 보여줘야 할 때다.
첫 중대 고비는 박 대통령의 탄핵 때 60일 내로 치러질 차기 대통령 선거다. 국가 시스템 전반을 개조할 리더십 창출의 계기로 삼아야 한다. 새 대통령은 인수위 과정 없이 바로 취임하는 만큼 ‘최약체 정부’에의 우려가 고개를 들고 있다. 대선 과정에서부터 후보들은 대한민국을 리셋할 장단기 국정 어젠다와 로드맵을 밝여야 할 것이다.
새 지도자에게 절실한 자질은 쪼개지고 상처난 민심을 용광로처럼 녹여낼 통합의 리더십이다. 대립,분열을 조장하는 잘못을 되풀이말아야 정통성도 인정받을 수 있다. 탈많던 제왕적 청와대를 떠나 시민ㆍ참모들과 긴밀히 소통하는 '권력공간의 리셋'도 적극 고민해야 한다.
한국의 고질병을 치유하려면 정치와 사회 지도층이 앞장설 수밖에 없다. 진영논리에서 벗어나 자기 지지층을 설득하는 용기가 필요하다. 노동시장 개혁은 진보진영이 맡고, 대기업 개혁이나 남북문제는 보수진영이 풀어야 대한민국을 제대로 세울 수 있다. 만약 4당 체제 정치권이 집권용 세불리기와 이합집산에 머문다면 촛불 민심에 역행할 뿐이다. 포퓰리즘 정책을 남발해선 거센 역풍을 맞을 것이다. 야당은 과도기 국정엔 협력을 아끼지 않는 대승적 자세로 수권정당 자격을 보여줘야 한다.
올해로 30년을 맞는 ‘1987년 체제’를 뛰어넘어 나라 골격을 새로 짜자는 개헌에의 시대적 요청도 커지고 있다. 소통과 공감, 협치와 분권의 나라를 만들자는 것이다. 대선 유불리를 초월해 개헌은 새로운 나라의 비전과 국가의 백년대계를 기준으로 추진돼야 마땅하다.
가장 큰 걱정은 경제다. 사방이 절벽이다. 시간도 많지 않다. 올해는 사상 처음 3년 연속 2% 대 성장이 확실시된다. 월가에선 미국 금리가 2년 내 4%까지 급등할 것이란 전망까지 나온다. 한국 경제엔 큰 충격이다. 임계점에 달한 1300조원의 가계부채가 위태해질 수 있다. 집값 하락에 금융이 불안해지면 가장 먼저 쓰러지는 건 서민 등 취약계층이다. 가계부채와 부동산 시장 연착륙 등 정부와 정치권은 바닥 민생을 최우선으로 챙겨야 한다.
경제 체질을 근본적으로 강화하기 위한 중장기적 리셋 노력도 게을리해선 안된다. 대기업 주도 중후장대형 산업의 구조조정은 더 미룰 수 없다. 전세계는 인공지능(AI) 등 4차 산업혁명의 열기에 휩싸여 있다. 창조경제가 무너진 자리에 소프트웨어와 융합에 기반한 4차 산업혁명의 새 씨앗을 심어나가야 한다. 기업가·창업 정신의 숨통을 죄어 온 각종 규제도 전면 철폐해야 한다. 광장으로 뛰쳐나온 청년들의 취업 고통을 완화해 주는 것은 기업과 정부가 함께 짊어져야 할 숙제다.
대외적으로도 심각한 도전이 다가오고 있다. 20일 취임할 트럼프 미 대통령의 ‘미국 우선주의’에 기반한 대외정책은 국제관계 전반에 큰 파장을 불러올 수있다. 한미 자유무역협정(FTA) 폐기 또는 수정을 시작으로 주한미군 철수 논란 등 한미동맹의 토대가 흔들릴 가능성도 있다. 신경을 곤두세우고 대비할 필요가 있다. 트럼프가 본격적인 대중(對中) 압박에 나설 경우 한국은 고래 싸움에 새우등 터지는 꼴이 될 수 있다. 한ㆍ미 동맹을 굳건히 유지하며 미ㆍ중 사이의 활로를 찾아보자.
집권 6년차를 맞는 북한 김정은 정권과의 평화공존도 고민해야 할 과제다. 북한은 미국에 이어 한국도 정권이 교체되는 올해를 핵 무장 완성의 적기(適期)로 활용하려 한다. 올해 6ㆍ7차 핵실험을 실시하고, 완전한 핵 보유국 지위를 선언할지도 모른다. 북핵 문제가 완전히 우리 손에서 벗어나 새 국면에 들어서는 상황 만은 막아야 한다.
새 대통령은 긴박한 남북ㆍ외교안보 현안에 일관되게 대응할 콘트롤 타워부터 강화하라. 전략가형 외교ㆍ통일장관을 찾는 일도 중요하다. 민간차원의 남북 교류협력은 계속 유지해나가는 게 옳다. 대남 의존도를 높일수록 우리의 지렛대 효과는 커진다.
사회적 과제도 차근차근 풀어나가자. 올해부터 생산가능인구(15~64세)가 줄어드는 인구절벽이 시작된다. 낡은 사고로는 현재 1.24명인 출산율을 2020년 1.5명까지 끌어올릴 수 없다. 일ㆍ가정 양립, 주거비 지원을 망라한 실질 대책으로 리셋해야 한다. 대선 주자들도 저출산 극복을 최우선 공약으로 천명하라. 교육 패러다임 전환은 리셋 코리아의 근본이다. 4차 산업혁명에 앞서가려면 구글 딥마인드의 데미스 허사비스 같은 창의ㆍ융합형 인재를 키워내야 한다. 산업화 시대 모범생만 키워냈던 주입ㆍ암기식의 낡은 교실부터 추방시켜야 할 것이다.
우병우·진경준 사건에서 보았듯 검찰과 정치권력의 공생은 시급히 치워져야 할 장애물이다. 고위공직자비리수사처(공수처) 신설, 검사의 청와대 파견 금지 등 답은 나와있다. 검찰 수술은 반드시 외부 전문가들의 손에 맡겨야만 할 것이다.
메르스 사태의 아픈 기억이 채 가시기도 전 지난 연말엔 조류인플루엔자(AI) 사태로 전국이 들썩였다. 재앙이 재앙을 부르고 할 일은 첩첩산중이다. 새해에는 또 어떤 쓰나미가 밀어닥칠지 모른다. 하지만 난공불락의 기득권 체제를 허물기 시작한 촛불 시민들은 대한민국이 새로 도약할 수있다는 가능성을 보여주었다. 시민의 열정과 염원을 다리 삼아 촛불 바다를 건너 ‘새로운 나라’로 전진하자. 이 아침, 험난한 시련에 맞서 서로 어깨 걸고 나아가길 다짐하는 정유년 첫날이 되었으면 한다.