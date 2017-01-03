Making sense of the news (국문)

On eBay, bids for a first-generation iPhone released in 2007 are currently at $24,999. The black 8GB model is not a used phone but a rare object that has not been taken out of the original packaging. The specifications cannot be compared to the latest smartphones. It does not even have a GPS function. But the original iPhone is symbolic because it opened the era of the smartphone.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. On Jan. 9, 2007, the iPhone was unveiled at the Macworld 2007 convention in San Francisco. Donned in his signature black turtleneck and jeans, Steve Jobs presented the iPhone, “combining three products — a revolutionary mobile phone, a widescreen iPod with touch controls, and a breakthrough Internet communications.”
Sales began in June 2007 to raving popularity, and it was introduced in Korea in November 2009. Since then, smartphones have changed our daily lives.
Social media such as Facebook rapidly expanded as smartphones were widely used and communications technology developed. They have increased influence in creating public opinion as a news platform. Consumption of news through social network is increasing and not limited to the young generation.
According to the Korea Information Society Development Institute’s 2016 report on social media usage trend and behavior, 75.6 percent of those in their 20s used social media. But middle-aged Koreans also use social media, 50.2 percent of the people in their 40s and 30.4 percent of those in the 50s. While the absolute number is not as dominant as among young people, the rate of increase is fast.
Concerns grow as social media’s influence increases. Fake information is being produced and distributed through social media. In the U.S. presidential election, fake news like the pope endorsing Donald Trump became controversial, and problems with fake news are still rampant. Minjoo Party leader Choo Mi-ae recently presented a fake news article delivered on social media.
The date has not been determined, but the presidential election will be held in 2017. While fake news is not a major issue in Korea yet, it could become a serious social problem as the presidential election approaches. The National Assembly Research Service recently published a report on the controversy and meaning of fake news during the U.S. presidential election.
The report pointed out that news shared on messenger services like Kakao Talk and social media sites such as Facebook are hard to filter, and fake news could become a problem anytime. “Responses on distribution and expansion of fake news and fake information and their influences need to be studied while guaranteeing freedom of speech,” it said.
Stony Brook University in New York is offering a free six-week online course starting Jan. 9 to distinguish fact from fiction. The course is titled “Making Sense of the News: News Literacy Lesson for Digital Citizens.” It is something Koreans might want to consider taking.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 2, Page 34
*The author is a deputy national news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YUM TAE-JUNG
경매사이트 이베이에서는 1일 현재(한국시간) 2007년 출시된 1세대 아이폰 경매가 2만4999 달러(약 3000만원)에 진행되고 있다. 검은색 8기가 짜리로 중고품이 아니라 미개봉된 희귀품이다. 사양은 최근 것에 비할 수 없다. 위치확인(GPS)기능도 없다. 그런 게 3000만원을 호가하는 건 본격적인 스마트폰 시대를 연 아이폰이 가지는 상징성 때문일 거다.
올해는 아이폰이 10살이 되는 해다. 아이폰은 2007년 1월 9일 미국 샌프란시스코에서 열린 맥월드에서 공개됐다. 검은색 터틀넥 상의에 청바지를 입고 나타난 스티브 잡스(1955~2011)는 ‘대 화면 아이팟’ ‘휴대전화’ ‘인터넷 커뮤니케이터’를 하나에 담은 혁명적인 제품이라고 자랑했다. 그해 6월 판매를 시작해 폭발적 인기를 끌었다. 한국에는 2009년 11월 들어왔다. 스마트폰은 우리 생활 깊숙이 파고들어 다양한 변화를 불러왔다.
특히 페이스북같은 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)는 스마트폰 보급 확대, 통신기술 발달과 맞물려 가입자를 빠르게 늘렸고 뉴스 플랫폼으로서 여론 형성 영향력을 키워가고 있다. SNS를 통한 뉴스 소비는 갈수록 늘고 있다. 젊은층에 국한된 게 아니다. 정보통신정책연구원의 ‘SNS 이용추이 및 이용행태 분석’(2016)을 보면 SNS 이용률(2015년 기준)은 20대(75.6%)가 가장 높고 40대는 50.2%, 50대는 30.4%인데, 중장년층 이용률은 20대에 비해 절대치는 낮지만 증가세는 가파르다.
SNS 영향력이 커지면서 우려 목소리도 높아지고 있다. 무엇보다 SNS를 통한 거짓 정보 생산ㆍ유통이 늘고 있기 때문이다. 미국 대선에서는 ‘교황이 트럼트 지지를 발표했다’ 같은 가짜 뉴스가 논란이었고 지금도 진행형이다. 추미애 민주당 대표는 최근 SNS를 통해 전달된 가짜 뉴스를 소개하며 강경대응 입장을 밝히기도 했다.
시기에 차이가 있겠으나 올해는 대통령 선거가 있다. 아직까지 가짜 뉴스가 우리 사회에선 큰 쟁점이 되고 있진 않으나 대선이 다가올수록 사회 문제가 될 수 있다. 국회 입법조사처는 최근 발간한 ‘미 대선 시기 가짜뉴스 관련 논란과 의미’ 보고서에서 “카카오톡 같은 메신저나 페이스북을 통한 뉴스 공유는 필터링 하기 어려워 가짜 뉴스 문제는 언제든 제기될 수 있다. 표현의 자유를 최대한 보장하면서 가짜 뉴스와 거짓 정보의 유통과 영향력 확대에 어떻게 대응할지 고민해야 할 때”라고 지적했다. 미 언론에 따르면 뉴욕의 스토니브룩대는 가짜 뉴스(fake news)를 가려내는 능력을 기르는 6주짜리 무료 온라인 강의를 이달 9일부터 시작할 예정이다. 강의 제목은 ‘뉴스 타당성: 디지털 시민을 위한 뉴스해독능력 수업’(Making Sense of the News: News Literacy Lessons for Digital Citizens)이다. 우리도 고려해 볼만한 교육이다.
염태정 내셔널 부데스크