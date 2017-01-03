A missile as a bargaining chip (국문)
김정은의 대남 핵위협과 선전선동에 정부ㆍ군ㆍ정치권은 비상하게 대처하라
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un upped the nuclear saber-rattling at the start of the new year. In a 30-minute speech, he lauded his country for having risen as a “nuclear power state of the East” last year.
“We should resolutely smash the enemies’ reckless aggression and war provocations,” he said, while threatening to continue with the reinforcement of self-defense capabilities and pre-emptive strike capacity backed by nuclear arms.
Unlike last year, Kim did not hide plans for nuclear provocation in this year’s address. In last year’s speech, he pledged to be more proactive in improving inter-Korean relations. Less than a week later, Pyongyang carried out its fourth nuclear test.
This year, Kim announced that the country was in the “final stage” of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile. His misled confidence is expected to lead to high-stakes military provocation.
His words in this year’s address were more violent than ever. By warning of a long-range missile launch, he was obviously provoking the United States. Pyongyang might be hoping to use its intercontinental ballistic missile threat as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Washington for arms reduction. But the incoming administration of Donald J. Trump is highly unlikely to be engaging. Kim should seriously reconsider and restrain himself before inviting catastrophe.
Kim entirely misread the South Korean sentiment behind the rallies against President Park Geun-hye. Kim claimed the protests were resentment against “inhumane and pro-American policies” and a result of conflict among the same people. He encouraged South Koreans to go ahead with their protests.
Kim’s violent rhetoric must not be taken lightly. The government and military must prepare for all options against North Korea in its latest threats of nuclear and military provocation without closing the door for dialogue.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 2, Page 34
북한 김정은 국무위원장이 연초부터 핵카드로 협박하고 나와 걱정이다. 김 위원장은 어제 육성으로 읽은 신년사에서 “지난해에 (북한이)동방의 핵강국으로 솟구쳐 올랐다”며 핵보유국임을 기정 사실화 했다. 그는 “적들(한국과 미국)의 무분별한 침략과 전쟁도발책동을 단호히 짓부시자” “핵무력을 중추로 하는 자위적 국방력과 선제공격능력을 계속 강화해나갈 것”이라며 위협했다.
김정은의 올해 신년사는 예년보다 노골적이다. 그는 지난해 같은 날 발표한 신년사에서는 ‘남북관계 개선도 적극 추진’으로 우리를 안심시켰다가 닷새만에 4차 핵실험을 기습적으로 실시했다. 일종의 기만책이었다. 북한은 지난해 5차 핵실험까지 강행해 이제 핵무기 실전배치를 목전에 두고 있다. 그러나 올해는 처음부터 강경하게 나왔다. 문제는 김정은의 정세 오판이다. 그릇된 자신감에 찬 김정은의 목소리가 올해 또 다시 북한의 군사도발로 이어질 가능성이 있다는 점이다.
김정은의 이번 신년사는 미국에 대한 대결적 표현도 서슴치 않았다. 그는 미국을 타격 목표로 하는 대륙간 탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사준비사업이 마감(완료)단계에 이르렀다고 밝혔다. 북한은 ICBM이 개발되면 미국과의 군축협상용 카드로 활용될 전망이다. 그러나 앞으로 북한의 ICBM 시험발사 때마다 ‘미국 최우선’을 모토로 하는 미국 트럼프 정부의 거센 저항을 받을 게 틀림없다. 이런 점에서 김정은 위원장은 스스로 위험을 자초하지 않도록 도발을 자제하고 핵을 포기하기 바란다.
북한의 신년사는 광화문에서 열린 ‘촛불집회’에 대해서도 시대착오적이다. 촛불집회가 새로운 민주정치를 요구하는 국민의 목소리인데도 김 위원장은 “반인민정책, 사대매국, 동족대결에 대한 분노의 폭발“이라고 왜곡 판단했다. 그러면서 그는 ”전민족적 투쟁을 벌여야 한다“며 우리 국민을 선동하고 있다.
결론적으로 올해 김정은의 신년사는 공격적이고 심상치 않다. 따라서 정치권을 포함한 정부와 군 당국은 대화의 창구는 열어두되 핵무기를 앞세운 북한의 협박과 선동에 비상하게 대처하기 바란다.