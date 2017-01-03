Time to go (국문)

President Park Geun-hye has invited ridicule after a meeting with the press in her residence at the Blue House in which she insisted on her innocence in the ever-evolving abuse of power and influence-peddling scandal involving longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. In a New Year gathering the same day, core members of the pro-Park faction in the ruling Saenuri Party, including eight-term lawmaker Suh Chung-won and former Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, reportedly said in chorus, “What kind of wrongdoing did we commit anyway?” The ridicule only rose.
We wonder why they are not thoroughly ashamed of what they did. They contributed to the party’s crushing defeat in the April 13 parliamentary elections, the irrevocable split of the party after massive candlelight vigils in central Seoul, and the party’s lowest-ever approval rating, now hovering at 10 percent. None shouts “Mea culpa!” despite a presidential impeachment. The party’s real crisis starts with a critical lack of responsibility for its own demise.
We find a glimmer of hope in remarks by former Chairman Lee Jung-hyun. He said he would leave the party after taking full responsibility for the crisis. A power shift in the party was triggered by Rev. In Myung-jin, chairman of an emergency committee. On assuming his role to rescue the embattled party, he demanded that all lawmakers who served as senior officials in the party and government, helped fuel internal division, and disappointed voters with indiscreet rhetoric all leave the party by Friday. Former leader Lee reacted to his call earlier than others.
In’s plan is to rebuild the party by removing core loyalists and ending corruption, cronyism and vested interests. Lee’s departure for the sake of the party deserves a compliment.
In’s next targets are Rep. Suh Chung-won, who tried to defend the pro-Park group based on his outmoded championing of solidarity, and Choi Kyung-hwan, who controlled party nominations for the April election. There is a consensus among Saenuri members that they can hardly hope for change unless both leave the party. According to a Saenuri lawmaker, Suh has expressed a will to leave the party at the proper moment, but Choi refuses to go.
In the world of politics, in particular, politicians must take responsibility for their mistakes. As President Park’s rule and the Saenuri Party have already collapsed to the point of no return, the pro-Park group must leave now.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 3, Page 30
염치·양심·책임없는 저열한 정치세력
정치는 유무죄 보다 결과에 책임져야
서청원·최경환,당 재건 위해 떠나야
새해 첫날 박근혜 대통령이 기자간담회를 자청해 "나는 완전히 엮였다"고 강변해 국민의 분노에 불을 질렀다. 이 날 새누리당의 서청원·최경환·조원진·윤상현·홍문종 의원 등 친박 핵심들도 신년회로 모여 "우리가 잘못한 게 뭐냐"는 식으로 진영 방어에 골몰했다고 한다. 기가 막히는 일이다. 박 대통령과 그를 옹호해 온 친박 인사들은 나라를 이렇게 망가뜨려 놓고 죄책감이나 부끄러움을 느끼지 못하는 것일까. 지난해 4월 총선 참패,10월 촛불집회 이후 새누리당이 쪼개지고 대선 후보조차 낼 수 없을 정도로 최악의 10%대 지지율을 헤매게 만든 사람들은 누구인가. 나라가 망가지고 집권당이 쪼개졌는데도 새누리당 중추세력 가운데 누구 하나 "내 탓이요"를 외치며 물러나는 사람이 없으니 진짜 위기는 여기에 있다고 할 것이다. 한마디로 염치와 양심,책임감이라곤 찾기 어려운 형편없는 정치세력이라고 하지 않을 수 없다.
이런 가운데 어제 이정현 전 대표가 "직전 당 대표로서 후임 당 대표에게 백척간두 상태로 당을 물려주는 것도 죄스러운데 제가 걸림돌이 된다면 도리가 아니다"라며 "모든 책임을 안고 탈당한다"고 밝힌 건 희미하나마 희망의 빛일 수 있다. 새누리당에 인적 청산 바람은 인명진 비대위원장이 불러일으켰다. 그는 삼고초려 끝에 당 비대위원장 후보로 영입돼 전국위원회의 승인을 받자마자 “박근혜 정권에서 당 대표와 정부 고위직을 지낸 사람, 총선 때 당의 분열을 조장한 사람, 무분별한 언사로 국민 눈살을 찌푸리게 한 사람들은 1월6일까지 탈당해 달라"고 요구했다. 이 범주에 해당하는 사람들이 박 대통령을 비롯한 친박 핵심들인데 이정현 전 대표가 제일 먼저 응답한 셈이다.
인 비대위원장은 친박 핵심들을 인적으로 청산한 뒤 부패·기득권·패권주의를 일소하는 프로그램을 가동해 새로운 보수정당을 재건한다는 계획이다. 당을 살리기 위해 당을 떠나는 이정현 전 대표의 행동은 살신성인(殺身成仁)이라고 할만하다. 이제 다음 차례로는 봉건적이라고 할 수밖에 없는 '배신-의리론'을 앞세워 친박 패권세력의 울타리 역을 자임한 서청원 의원과, 경제부총리를 지냈고 4월 총선 때 친박 패권공천을 쥐락펴락했던 최경환 의원 등이 남아있다. 이들 친박집단의 리더들이 당에 박혀 있는 한 새누리당의 변화를 기대하기 어렵다는 건 당의 다른 의원들이나 원외 지구당 위원장들 사이에 널리 퍼진 공감대다. 홍문종 의원에 따르면 그나마 서 의원은 "정리가 되면 당을 떠난다"는 의사를 밝혔다고 하는데 최 의원은 "2선후퇴만 하면 됐지 왜 내가 나가야 하느냐. 차라리 날 죽여라"라고 저항하고 있다고 한다.
정치는 법의 세계와 다르다. 유죄가 아니라고 면죄부를 받는 게 아니다. 아무리 무죄라도 민심의 심판에 책임을 지는 게 정치의 세계다. 대통령과 새누리당이 완벽하게 몰락한 이상, 한 때 친박과 집권세력의 정점에 있었다는 이유만으로도 당을 떠날 이유는 충분하다. 물러날 때 물러나야 때가 되면 다시 돌아올 수 있다.