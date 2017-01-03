FOOTBALL Kwon is now Korea’s 2nd most expensive player

Kwon Kyung-won

Midfielder Kwon Kyung-won has become the second most expensive South Korean footballer after signing with a Chinese club.According to Chinese media on Monday, Kwon has completed his move from Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates to Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League with a transfer fee of $11 million.That’s the second-highest transfer fee for a South Korean footballer behind Son Heung-min, who left Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal reportedly worth 30 million euros ($31.58 million).Chinese news outlets said Kwon signed a five-year deal with the newly promoted outfit Tianjin. He will make a $3 million annual salary.Kwon, 24, made his pro debut with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2013 and moved to Al Ahli two years later for a transfer fee of $3 million.Kwon is a hard-working defensive midfielder, but can also play as center back and full back.He left a big impression by scoring the winning goal against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the second leg of the 2015 Asian Football Confederation Champions League semifinals.Yonhap