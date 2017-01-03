Kospi flat as investors wait for events

Seoul’s main bourse began the New Year with a slight decline on Monday, with transactions falling nearly 400 billion won ($331 million) as markets overseas, including the United States, remained closed due to the holidays. Total trading amounted to 2.6 trillion won Monday.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,026.16, down 0.3 points, or 0.01 percent, compared to the final trading day of 2016, which was last Thursday.Institutions offloaded shares worth 87.1 billion won, which was somewhat compensated for by individuals, who purchased 38.5 billion won in shares, and foreign investors, who bought 29.8 billion won.“The Kospi stayed in a tight range due to a cautious mode among foreigners,” said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daeshin Investment & Securities, noting that the Kospi needs market-moving events.While large- and mid-cap shares inched down 0.02 percent and 0.12 percent each on Monday, small-cap shares inched up 0.03 percent.By sector, insurance fell 1.6 percent and food and beverage 1.3 percent. On the flip side, transportation equipment went up by 2.2 percent.Top market cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.17 percent to close at 1,805,000 won with experts speculating the tech giant’s earnings from fourth quarter 2016 should well exceed 8 trillion won. Samsung Electronics will announce its fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 6.Cosmetic companies, however, witnessed their shares plummeting on Monday, largely out of concern that fewer Chinese tourists will be visiting Korea with the Chinese government banning Korea-bound chartered flights in January and February. AmorePacific, Korea’s leading cosmetics company, fell 4.98 percent to close at 305,500 won. LG Household and Health Care saw its shares down 4.67 percent to 817,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq continued its rally into a fourth day and went up by 0.6 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 632.04, despite some of its leading pharmaceutical shares losing their values.The Korean won strengthened 0.02 percent to 1,208.0 against the dollar on Monday.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]