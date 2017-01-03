Model Jang Yoon-ju gives birth to first child

Model and television personality Jang Yoon-ju became a mother on Monday after giving birth to a daughter at a hospital in Seoul during the early hours of the morning.“The child and mother are both healthy, and [Jang] is recovering fast due to support and encouragement from her peers,” her agency, ESteem Entertainment, said Monday.“I’d like to thank those who have given me their blessings, and I will work hard to create a happy family environment by becoming a good parent,” said the 36-year-old mother.Jang married a business executive in the fashion industry four years her junior in May 2015 and announced her pregnancy last June.The model is one of the most well-known in the industry and has become a household name due to her frequent television appearances and hosting duties for fashion-related programs.She made her acting debut in the 2015 crime thriller “Veteran,” one of the highest-grossing films in Korea, which is currently being remade in China.By Chung Jin-hong