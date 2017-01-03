Kwang-hee, Gaeko collaboration tops charts

Singer Kwang-hee, a cast member of the MBC variety show “Infinite Challenge,” has scored a hit with his latest collaboration with rapper Gaeko on the television show.The duo’s new song “Your Night,” featuring singer Oh Hyuk, topped seven major music charts upon release on Saturday, including Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Naver Music.The track was included as part of the album “Great Expectations” released by the MBC show, which featured a collaboration between each “Infinite” cast member and well-known hip-hop artists including Zico, Dok2, Song Min-ho, DinDin, and BewhY.All six songs were performed live on the latest airing of the variety show on New Year’s Eve. The television special was an attempt by cast members to combine the latest local music craze, hip-hop, along with Korean history.Kwang-hee and Gaeko’s song is about the Korean poet Yun Dong-ju, who was active during the Japanese occupation of Korea during World War II and is best remembered for his poetry collection “Sky, Wind, Star, and Poem.”Other raps by the cast members included songs about King Sejong, Adm. Yi Sun-sin and the Korean independence movement.By Chung Jin-hong