From the big stage to the big screen : SHINee’s Choi Min-ho talks about getting taken seriously as an actor

Choi Min-ho

Few music idols manage to successfully make a foray into acting, but Choi Min-ho of K-pop boy group SHINee seems to have hit his stride. After failing to gain much recognition for his acting in various sitcoms and dramas, the 24-year-old star has finally been getting rave reviews from critics for his role in the recent movie “Derailed.”In it, Choi plays a petty thief named Jin-il who runs away from home and kidnaps the daughter of an evil karaoke owner as revenge after the owner forcefully keeps Jin-il’s girlfriend under his surveillance. The movie depicts the struggles between the two men as they try to hold on to their loved ones.Choi started acting in 2010 after debuting as an idol singer in 2008. He admits he jumped into acting because he wanted to, even though he wasn’t ready for it. “I was lacking in skill,” Choi said in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. “I didn’t know much of what I know now when I started, and I thought a lot about how to overcome the limits I faced.”The actor, who expressed regret for being somewhat of a late bloomer, opened up about his efforts to improve his acting and adjusting to life as a celebrity. Here are edited excerpts from the interview.I looked at myself when I was with my friends and family, not as Choi Min-ho the celebrity. I started to question myself. “Why did I not show more of myself when I act or when I work?” As I got to correct some of the things I misunderstood, I became more excited and energetic.I would tell it to myself (laughs). Nobody else said anything, but I was telling myself to make it work. That was the biggest reason.When I am on the stage, there are many people in the audience seated in front of me. After one lyric and one dance move, I get the response quickly, so I then need to avoid making mistakes and sometimes need to overly exaggerate things instead of delivering all the details so that we [as a group] can present ourselves well.But when it comes to acting, being patient is more important, especially when you do a movie. You need to pay more attention to the smallest details rather than try to exaggerate.I am more [intrigued] than [happy about] being recognized by a large number of random people [rather than just young K-pop fans]. Some of my friends who saw my movies in theaters outside of Seoul told me that many elderly people watched my movies. I was very surprised. It really hit me that I could appeal to a wide audience age range that I couldn’t even try to set.The prejudice I think may have originated from each player. If those idol-turned-actors acknowledge such a worry and try to take the acting job more seriously and do well, many will accept them. There are many who are being praised for their job, and it is our job to continue changing that [prejudice].I do care and I do see their work. I don’t just care about a particular actor but all the people who are about my age and do acting. I get envious when they do well. I also promised myself that I need to get some reviews like, “You are amazing.” I get positive influence.BY JO YEONG-GYEONG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]역시 노력은 배신하지 않는다. 어색한 연기력으로 큰 매력을 뽐내지 못했던 과거의 최민호(24)는 더 이상 없다. 손에 꼽힐 만큼 잘생긴 얼굴에 피칠갑이 이토록 잘 어울릴 줄은, 욕설을 차지게 뱉어낼 줄은 예상하지 못했다. 도전을 통해 얻어낸 값진 성과는 '배우' 최민호를 또 한 번 성장시켰다.연예인을 할 수 밖에 없는 타고난 외모로 굴지의 기획사 SM엔터테인먼트의 보호 아래 아이돌 샤이니 멤버로 데뷔, 그야말로 탄탄대로를 걸었다. 하지만 데뷔 후 남들 모르게 슬럼프를 겪어내야 했고, 자연스럽게, 당연하게 도전했던 연기는 뜻하지 않게 그의 발목을 잡았다.'잘하고 싶다'는 마음 만으로 되는 일은 아니었다. 성실함을 무기로 몇 배의 노력을 기울였고 해답을 찾으려 애썼다. 가수와 연기 활동을 병행하며 여전히 '과정'에 놓여있는 최민호지만 영화 '두 남자(이성태 감독)'는 그런 최민호에게 한 줄기 빛이자 돌파구가 됐다. 이번 작품을 통해서 만큼은 쏟아지는 연기 호평을 충분히 받아도, 즐겨도 된다."데뷔는 2008년도인데 연기는 2010년에 처음 시작했다. 단막극으로 시작해서 시트콤도 해봤고 드라마도 여러 편 출연했다. 스크린 데뷔는 '두 남자' 전 '계춘할망'으로 하게 됐다. 여기에 오기까지, 지금까지의 처음 중간 끝을 말씀 드리자면 결국 시작은 고민이었다.""연기가 좋아서 한 것은 사실이었는데 분명 지금보다 부족했고 훨씬 더 몰랐던 상태에서 시작했다. 스킬이나 연기력 측면에서도 많이 부족했다. 나에게 한계를 느끼면서 어떻게 하면 발전시킬 수 있을까 고민했다. 만약 처음부터 잘했다면 두각을 나타낼 수 있는 더 많은 작품을 선보일 수 있지 않았을까.""연기를 하고 싶은데 작품이 없으니까. 연예인 최민호가 아닌 그냥 친구들과 가족들을 만날 때의 최민호를 들여다 봤다. '왜 연기할 때는, 일을 할 때는 이 모습을 투영시키지 않았지?' 싶었고 잘못 생각했던 것들이 하나 하나 바로잡혀 가면서 파이팅이 생겼다.""내가 뭐라고 해서?(웃음) 누가 뭐라고 하지는 않지만 내가 뭐라고 하더라. 그 이유가 가장 컸던 것 같다.""무대에 설 때는 많은 관중 분들이 내 앞에 있다. 노래 한 소절, 동작 하나에 반응이 LTE급으로 온다. 그래서 실수를 줄여야 하고 어떤 디테일 보다는 좀 더 우리의 모습이 전달될 수 있게 과장되게 표현하는 것들이 필요하다. 반대로 연기는 기다림이 더 중요하다. 영화는 특히 더 그렇더라. 선보이기 전까지 설레임도 있고 어떤 과장보다는 디테일을 신경써야 한다. 경험도 참 중요하더라. 무언가 나중에 직접 느끼게 되는 경우에는 '아, 이걸 미리 알았으면 좋았을걸'이라는 생각이 든다. 그 차이가 가장 큰 것 같다.""불특정 다수에게 인정받을 땐 기쁨 보다는 아직 신기함이 더 크다. 서울 외곽 지역에서 영화를 관람한 친구들이 '할아버지 할머니들이랑 같이 봤어. 많이 앉아 계시던데'라고 후기를 전해줬는데 너무 놀라서 '내 영화를 할머니 할아버지들이 보셨다고?'라고 되물어 봤다. 내 생각의 한계를 뛰어 넘었다고 해야 하나? 한정 지을 수 없는 연령층의 범위가 크게 와 닿더라.""선입견이 시작된 이유를 찾아보면 결국 플레이어의 문제가 아닐까 싶다. 그런 시선을 알고 있기 때문에 연기를 가볍게 생각하지 않고 진지한 태도로 임하면, 또 연기를 잘하면 충분히 인정해 주실 것이라 생각한다. 실제로 칭찬 받는 친구들도 있고. 당연시 인식되는 것을 바꾸는 것 역시 우리의 몫인 것 같다.""신경쓰인다. 의식하고 있다. 특정 누구 한 명이 아니라 연기 활동을 하는 또래 친구들은 다 그렇다. 잘하면 부럽다. '와, 대박이다. 진짜 잘한다'고 말하기도 한다. '나도 '대박이다' 소리 들어야지?'라는 다짐도 한다. 긍정적인 영향을 받는 것 같다."조연경 기자