[New Release] PARK SI-HWAN

Although singer Park Si-hwan mostly fell out of the mainstream yet again after the conclusion of his widely applauded appearance in Mnet’s “Superstar K” in 2013, the audition program runner-up has remained consistent in making his voice heard as often as possible. After attracting a moderate yet loyal following, the singer has now offered an impressive mini-album consisting of five remakes of his favorite ballads.Additionally, each track features guitar instrumentals from incredible studio musicians, which truly breathe new life into old masterpieces. The arrangement of the pieces showcases the wonderful musicianship of these artists, and Park’s voice, which doesn’t feel forced, complements the acoustic composition of the instruments.A particularly strong track is a cover of singer Lee So-ra’s “Proposal,” featuring guitarist Park Yun-u’s flamenco arrangement. The track bounces between vocals and guitar lines, and the fusion truly does the original justice.By Chung Jin-Hong