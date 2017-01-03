Staying in to work out at home : YouTube, Instagram help those who lack time, money get fit

Many people opt to work out at home, like 26-year-old Go Eun-a (right), as they can do it whenever they want and it is free. People usually go online to download and play workout videos to practice movies. Below are three screenshots of some of the popular workout videos that have gone viral online. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Top: To keep a record and share workout information, many people religiously post photos and videos of their workout sessions on Instagram. Above: Nike offers a running club for free to provide amateurs tips on how to run fast.

A kettle bell, left, a yoga mat and an exercise ball are a few of the popular items for home training.

“Lose weight,” is at the top of many recurring new year’s resolution lists.Many confidently think that things will be different this year, and sign up for a gym in early January.Many are going through the same ritual again, but this year’s exercise trend is different. Instead of leaving their cozy, warm homes in the winter months, many are getting fit by bringing the gym to their living rooms through so-called home training.A simple YouTube search for “Home Training” brings up many videos of ordinary people telling viewers how they achieved lean and muscular bodies. Some say they got their amazing six packs with just one roll of the yoga mat.English instructor Go Eun-a, 26, has been working out at home alone for about three years. She watches videos posted on many different social media sites such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and follows the instructions in the videos.She’s mostly watched videos by well-known American trainer Rebecca Louise, who became famous after singer and actress Miley Cyrus lost 20 kilograms after following Louise’s leg workouts. Her 18-minute video has been downloaded more than 210 million times since it was posted in 2013. Go, who was extremely underweight at 38 kilograms (5.9 stone) when she started the programs in 2014 is now 48 kilograms and has much stronger legs.“As I first started working, I didn’t have enough time to go to a gym even when I wanted to work out,” said Go. “The best part of home training is that you don’t need to worry about when and where to work out, and you can still get some professional-level training.”Think you won’t be able to keep up with an exercise program alone? Then find a partner to work out with on social media.Jeong Mi-yeon, another office worker, also exercises at home. She uses her Instagram account to communicate with others to keep herself motivated. She posts a photo of herself after her daily workout, using it as a workout diary. She usually spends about two hours working out with one hour on a cardio exercise, such as cycling or walking up the stairs. She spends another hour on a mat working her muscles. She’s dropped about 10 kilograms from her original weight of a little more than 60 kilograms.“Because there is so much information on many different types of workouts, as long as you have a will, you can do a professional-level workout at home,” said Jeong.In a survey Trend Monitor conducted in 2014 on 1,000 men and women, 60.8 percent of them said they were more envious of people with great bodies than with good looks. Although many long for a balanced body shape, the reality is that even more don’t seem to work out.In Korea Health Promotion Foundation’s report in 2015, Koreans said they don’t have enough willpower (48.9 percent), are too busy with their daily routines (43.1 percent) or are too financially burdened (25.8 percent) to go work out.Home training targets all of those people, who don’t have time, money or the motivation to go to the gym. Instagram is flooded with keywords such as “home training” and “healthstagram”, and some of the related hashtags have more than 1 million mentions.Kim Eun-ji, who is better known by her nickname Congpilates, started to post herself working out at home in 2012, with videos she took to check her posture. The videos have gone viral and she has seen a phenomenal increase in the number of her followers on social media, from around 7,000 people in 2014 to about 230,000 recently. She posts relatively shorter five -to 10-minute videos on Instagram and Facebook while 40-minute videos are uploaded to YouTube. Around 25,000 people subscribe to her YouTube page and her videos have been viewed more than 1.4 million times. Many comment that they have started working out after being inspired by Kim’s abdominal muscles.“I tend to edit the videos so that people can easily follow [what I do,] and I also try to add detailed explanations as much as possible,” said Kim. “Since it is more effective to do a workout one can easily make a habit of doing, the content for home training seems to get more popular.”There are many other “healthstagrammers” like Kim online. Dano TV, which runs a home-training page on YouTube has accumulated more than 100,000 subscribers in about a year since its launch. The page features Jessi Unni (Sister), who has lost 20 kilograms, sharing her secrets on workouts, dieting and daily management.Yun Mi-jeong, manager for YouTube’s partnership team said, “Some of the fitness channels overseas have been garnering much popularity and carry over 3 million followers.“Korea recently has seen more such fitness channels opening introducing how to do yoga or pilates, and the overall watch time of these videos also increased by 50-fold in the past year.”With the increasing number of people working out at home, the market for workout gear also has grown. From the basic and simple yoga mats, foam rollers and dumbbells, to big- gear like rowing machines, equipment is selling like hotcakes. On online shopping outlet Gmarket, items for yoga or pilates increased 4 percent from January to November last year, compared to the same time the year before. Auction, another online shopping site, saw sales of a rowing machine jump more than threefold from Nov. 19 to Dec. 18 last year.“We have seen more sales of machines that can help one do some high-strength work out at home away from the cold temperature outside,” said Lee Jin-young, a director of the company’s living and leisure team. “While items that you use with your hands like kettle bells were popular in the past, now the machines that can give you a hardcore workout are getting more spotlights.”While there are many working out at home alone, some are looking for teams to work out with, as many of the sports brands offer free classes on a first-come, first-serve basis. Homemaker Kim Jeong-min, 47, has been attending a Monday yoga class organized by Canadian sports brand Lululemon at the store in Parnas Mall in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul.“The class is a one-time thing so I don’t really feel a burden when signing up,” said Kim, adding that she also likes that it’s free.The sports brand also holds another class on Thursdays, which is particularly popular among people who are starting yoga for the first time. The company also runs a yoga class for men and a running class at its flagship store in Cheongdam, southern Seoul, in addition to a yoga class for women.“We take reservations for 10 classes each time, and usually the spots get filled up within two days since the sign-up becomes available,” said Yu Ye-seul, manager at Lululemon.Classes by Nike are also popular. Kim Eun-jin, a 31-year-old office worker for a cosmetics company, sometimes goes out with the running club. “I get better records in the team than running alone as there is a pacer running together with you,” said Kim. “There are different groups based on the speed you can go, and when you take a look at the group with faster people, you get more inspired.”The running club recruits participants every Sunday for each session on the website. There are classes for beginners and some to train people to get faster. Professional coaches and pace keepers join to provide more professional style running experiences. The classes usually get fully booked within a minute after the website opens.“The sessions here are different from any other existing running groups done with people who go to the same school or company,” said coach Irene for the Nike’s running club.“The younger people generally show more excitement as the event is a one-time thing without much commitment where one can get professional training with people who pursue a similar style of workout.”Some people gather to run together just because they are physically close. Jamsil Running Club, also known as JSRC, holds its run with members at 8 p.m. Fridays. Members usually run from 5 kilometers to 10 (3.1 to 6.2 miles). Sometimes about 50 people gather to run around Seoul. Runners can become official members after participating with the club more than five times.Co-founder Lee Eun-gu has also tried to connect with running clubs overseas in Japan and the United Kingdom so that people traveling abroad can join the clubs there.The main distinction of such community-based running clubs like Jamsil Running Club is that they are not exclusive. Runners can join anytime they want. About 100 people are registered as official members, but the Friday gatherings usually don’t exceed 50 people. At least 10 of the runners are newcomers. Kim Hye-min, who has been running with the club for the two years said the biggest characteristic of the club is its openness.BY YOO JI-YEON [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]언제쯤 새해 목표 목록에서 ‘살빼기’를 뺄 수 있을까. 이번에도 역시 실패. 연초 야심차게 헬스 클럽에 등록하며 꾸었던 핫바디(hot body)의 꿈이 무색할 만큼 부쩍 두툼해진 뱃살만 남았으니. 다시 한 번 굳은 의지를 담아 적어본다. 새해 목표, 날씬해지기. 그런데 대체 어떻게.해마다 이맘때쯤 연례행사처럼 헬스클럽에 등록하지만 길어야 ‘작심삼주’로 끝난다면 요즘 대세인 홈 트레이닝에 도전하는 방법이 있다. 돈 내고 다니는 헬스장도 안가는데 혼자 운동을 할 리 만무하다고? 일단 스마트폰을 열어 유튜브나 인스타그램(이하 인스타)에서 ‘홈 트레이닝’을 검색하면 생각이 달라진다. 요가매트 한 장으로 완벽한 복근을 만들어 ‘인증샷’을 올리는 숱한 사람을 보면 나도 할 수 있다는 의지가 불끈 솟는다. SNS로 알게 돼 함께 운동하는 ‘팀 트레이닝’도 주목할만하다. 나이키·아디다스 등의 스포츠 브랜드에서 운영하는 커뮤니티 클럽이나, SNS기반 운동 클럽이 대표적이다. 본격적인 동호회는 부담스럽고, 그렇다고 혼자 하는 운동은 무리인 사람에게 딱 알맞다.영어 강사 고은아(26)씨는 3년 전부터 홈 트레이닝을 꾸준히 해왔다. 홈 트레이닝(홈트), 혹은 홈 피트니스(홈핏)는 말 그대로 집에서 운동을 한다는 뜻이다. 유튜브나 인스타·페이스북(이하 페북) 등에 올라온 운동 영상을 보면서 운동 동작을 따라 한다. 헬스 트레이너에게 1:1 코칭을 받는 퍼스널 트레이닝을 집으로 옮겨온 셈이다.고씨는 유튜브에서 미국 유명 트레이너 레베카 루이즈의 운동 영상을 주로 따라했다. 루이즈는 할리우드 배우 겸 가수 마일리 사이러스가 그의 다리 운동법을 통해 20kg을 감량해다는 게 알려지면서 화제를 모았다. 길이 18분의 이 영상은 2013년 업로드된 이후 벌써 조회수 2100만회를 넘어섰다. 38kg의 저체중에 하체까지 부실했던 고씨는 2014년부터 루이즈와 함께 운동을 하면서 현재 48kg의 균형 잡힌 하체 라인을 갖는 데 성공했다. 이런 다이어트 경험을 살려 조만간 관련 책을 출간할 예정이다. 고씨는 “사회 초년생 시절 운동을 하고 싶었지만 헬스장에 갈 시간이 없었다”며 “홈트레이닝의 장점은 시간과 장소에 구애받지 않고 비교적 전문적으로 운동을 할 수 있다는 점”이라고 말했다.직장인 정미연(28)씨도 홈트족(族)이다. 정씨는 본인의 인스타 계정을 적극 활용한다. 프로필에 ‘운동하는 직장인’‘홈트만으로 몸만들기’ 등의 문장을 적어 놓고 매일 운동 후 인증샷을 올린다. 일기처럼 매일 사진을 올리는 게 운동하는 습관을 잡는 데 도움이 됐다. 운동 시간은 하루 평균 두 시간. 한 시간은 사이클이나 계단 오르기 등의 유산소 운동, 나머지 한 시간은 매트를 깔고 근력 운동을 한다. 홈트만으로 60kg초반 체중에서 10kg를 감량했다. 정씨는 “요즘은 인터넷에 운동 정보가 워낙 많아 의지만 있다면 집에서도 얼마든지 전문적인 운동이 가능하다”며 “틈 날 때마다 아무 때나 할 수 있다는 것도 장점”이라고 말했다.시장조사전문기업 트렌드모니터가 2014년 성인남녀 1000명을 대상으로 한 조사 결과 외모(얼굴 생김새)보다 몸매 좋은 사람이 더 부럽다는 의견이 60.8%로 많았다. 아름다움에 대한 기준이 얼굴에서 몸매로 이동하고 있는 것이다. 몸매관리를 위해 운동을 해야 한다는 인식도 높아졌지만 현실은 다르다. 한국건강증진개발원의 국민건강인식조사(2015, 중복응답)에 따르면 의지가 약하거나(48.9%) 업무·일상생활이 너무 바쁘고(43.1%) 경제적 부담 때문(25.8%)에 정작 운동을 하지 않고 있었다.따로 시간 내서 헬스장을 가고 퍼스널 트레이닝을 받을 시간·돈, 그리고 마음의 여유가 없는 사람들을 파고드는 것이 홈트다. SK플래닛의 소셜분석시스템 빈즈3.0(BINS3.0)의 분석 결과 2016년 1월 1일부터 12월 22일까지 ‘홈트’라는 주제어에 연관된 키워드 4위로 ‘시간’이 올랐다. 실제로도 운동 영상 속 트레이너를 따라하는 운동 후 SNS에 인증샷을 찍어 올리는 사람이 많아졌다. 인스타에는 #운동스타그램(53만건) #헬스타그램(130만건) #홈트레이닝(10만건) 등 같은 해시태그(#, 검색 키워드)를 단 게시물이 넘쳐난다.콩필라테스라는 예명으로 유명한 김은지(27)씨는 유명한 헬스타그래머(운동·건강 게시물을 많이 올리는 인스타 이용자)다. 2012년 홈트를 시작하면서 자신의 동작이 정확한지 확인하기 위해 운동 동영상을 촬영하기 시작했다. 운동량 기록 차원에서 인스타와 페북에 올리기 시작한 운동 영상이 인기를 끌면서 팔로어가 폭발적으로 늘었다. (2014년 7000명에서 현재 23만명) 5~10분 정도의 짧은 영상을 올리는 인스타·페북과 달리 유튜브엔 40분 가량의 전신 운동 영상을 올리는데 반응이 꽤 좋다. 유튜브 페이지 구독자만 2만5000명이 넘고 동영상 조회수는 140만회를 상회한다. 김씨는 “사람들이 쉽게 따라할 수 있게 영상을 편집하고 설명도 최대한 자세하게 하는 편”이라며 “운동은 습관이 들어야 효과적이기 때문에 집에서 틈틈이 따라할 수 있는 홈트 콘텐트가 반응이 좋은 것 같다”고 말했다. 댓글을 보면 김씨의 복근에 자극을 받아 운동을 시작했다며 다이어트 전반에 관해 질문하는 사람도 많다.김씨를 비롯한 헬스타그래머의 활약은 눈부시다. 유튜브의 인기 홈트레이닝 페이지, ‘다노TV’는 개설 1년만에 10만명의 구독자를 돌파했다. 다노TV는 20kg을 감량한 제시언니(예명)가 소개하는 운동법과 식사법, 자기 관리 노하우 등 건강 정보를 담은 피트니스 채널이다. 유튜브 파트너십팀 윤미정 매니저는 “해외에서 오래전부터 인기를 끌고 있는 피트니스 채널(FitnessBlender, Blogilates)은 300만명 이상의 구독자를 보유하고 있다”며 “우리나라도 최근 피트니스·요가·필라테스 등 다양한 피트니스 채널이 개설되고 있고 홈트 카테고리에서 많이 성장한 채널의 경우 지난 1년간 시청시간이 50배 정도 증가했다”고 말했다.집에서 운동하는 사람이 늘면서 관련 운동 용품 시장도 크고 있다. 간단하게는 요가매트 폼롤러·아령부터 실내용 조정기구인 로잉머신같은 대형 헬스기구의 판매율까지 높아졌다. 온라인 쇼핑몰 G마켓에선 2016년 1월~11월 요가·필라테스 상품 판매가 전년 동기 대비 4%, 헬스기구 전체론 21% 증가했다. 온라인 쇼핑몰 옥션은 최근 한 달(11월19일~12월 18일) 동안의 로잉머신 카테고리 전체 판매가 전년 동기 대비 3배 이상 늘었다. 이진영 옥션 리빙레저실 실장은 “추운 날씨에 집에서 고강도 운동을 즐길 수 있는 전신운동기구 판매가 눈에 띄게 늘고 있다”며 “과거에는 아령이나 케틀벨처럼 손을 이용하는 운동기구가 인기였다면 최근에는 강도 높은 운동기구가 주목 받는 추세”라고 말했다.주부 김정민(47)씨는 요즘 캐나다 스포츠웨어 브랜드 룰루레몬의 커뮤니티 요가 클래스에 참여하고 있다. 코엑스 파르나스몰 매장에서 매주 월요일 오후 1시에 열리는 요가 클래스로, 일주일 전에 블로그를 통해 참여 신청을 하면 된다. 김씨는 “일회성이라 부담 없이 참여할 수 있고 비용도 따로 들지 않아 벌써 세 번째 참여하고 있다”며 “수업 퀄리티가 좋은 편”이라고 말했다.김씨가 참여하는 월요일 외에 목요일(낮 12시10분)까지 일주일에 두 번의 요가 클래스가 있다. 매 회 8~10명 정도 참여할 수 있다. 룰루레몬 유예슬 매니저는 “청담 플래그쉽 매장에서는 여성 요가 뿐 아니라 남성 요가와 러닝 클래스도 있다”며 “한 번에 열흘분의 수업을 예약받는데 길어야 이틀이면 예약이 꽉 찬다”고 말했다. 운동을 처음 시작하는 사람들이 체험 해 볼 수 있어 인기가 높다.화장품 회사에서 일하는 김은진(31)씨는 가끔 나이키의 러닝 클럽에 나가 운동을 한다. 그는 “속도를 조절해주는 페이서가 같이 뛰니 혼자 뛸 때보다 기록이 잘 나온다”며 “속도에 따라 그룹을 나누는데 잘 뛰는 그룹을 보면 동기부여가 된다”고 말했다. 나이키 러닝 클럽은 매주 일요일 각 세션별로 홈페이지에서 참여 신청을 받는다. 러닝 입문자들 위한 수업부터, 속도 향상을 위한 수업까지 요일별로 다양한 클래스가 있다. 러닝 전문 코치는 물론 페이스 메이커가 투입되어 참가자들이 전문적인 러닝 경험을 할 수 있도록 돕는다.나이키+런클럽의 아이린 코치는 “학교나 회사 등을 기반으로 한 기존의 운동 동호회와는 다르다”며 “운동 취향이 비슷한 사람들이 일회성으로 모여 전문적인 트레이닝을 받은 후 부담 없이 헤어지는 형태라 젊은 층의 호응이 높다”고 말했다. 나이키 러닝 클래스는 예약 오픈 1분 만에 모든 클래스가 마감될 정도다.브랜드가 아니라 지역을 기반으로 한 자발적인 운동 커뮤니티도 있다. 잠실러닝클럽(JSRC)이 대표적이다. 매주 금요일 오후 8시에 5~10km를 함께 뛴다. 많을 때는 50여 명이 모여 도심을 달린다. 인스타를 통해 시간과 장소, 코스 공지를 낸다. 다섯 번 이상 참여하면 정회원이 되는데 정회원과 일반 회원 간의 차이는 없다. 그저 금요일 오후 8시에 달리고 싶은 사람은 달린다는 규칙만 있을 뿐이다. 한 명의 친구와 한 명의 게스트, 이렇게 총 세 명으로 잠실러닝클럽을 시작했다는 이은구(34)씨는 “소속감이나 유대감을 강조하는 기존의 동호회보다 한층 자유롭고 경계가 없는 것이 커뮤니티 트레이닝의 특징”이라며 “영국·일본 등 해외 러닝 클럽과 연계해 여행 가서 현지 러닝 크루와 함께 뛰도록 연결하기도 한다”고 말했다.가입이 아니라 참여를 독려하는 게 SNS 기반 팀 트레이닝이 기존 운동 동호회와 가장 다른 점이다. 소속감을 추구하되 의무감은 없다. 잠실러닝클럽의 전체 정회원은 100여 명. 매주 금요일 모이는 인원은 50명을 넘지 않는다. 그나마 늘 10명 이상은 그날 새로 참여하는 신규 러너(runner)들이다. 잠실러닝클럽에서 2년을 함께 뛰었다는 김혜민(27)씨는 “누구에게나 열려있다는 개방성이 가장 큰 특징”이라고 말했다.유지연 기자