Will North Korea’s rhetoric work? (국문)

The most notable phenomenon in the age of Trump is that everyone around the world can be informed of what the leader of the United States feels in real time. When Barack Obama said he would have won if he could run for president again, Trump immediately responded on Twitter, “He should say that but I say NO WAY!”
When Bill Clinton said the president-elect did not know much and that he had gotten a call from Trump, he tweeted, “Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations). He ‘doesn’t know much’ …” As his tweets include straight and easy language, it does not take much guesswork to figure out what’s going on in his mind.
The Council on Foreign Relations surveyed thousands of American experts and drafted a list of seven top threats to watch in 2017, including North Korea. The report states that a severe crisis caused by nuclear and missile tests, military provocations or internal political instability will be a policy priority for the Trump administration.
On Jan. 1, Kim Jong-un claimed in his New Year’s address that a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile was in the final stage.
As soon as Trump takes office, North Korea could conduct a missile test and bring North Korea-U.S. relations into an unpredictable state.
Another variable that could aggravate the situation is Pyongyang’s provocative language. North Korea masterfully finds absurdly insulting expressions to provoke others. Pyongyang called South Korean President Kim Young-sam “frivolous” and Kim Dae-jung a “traitor.” It has ridiculed UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon as “a first-class pro-American puppet.”
North Korea has also used unimaginably insulting remarks against the president of the United States, calling Obama a “crossbreed,”
“clown” and even “monkey.” The Obama administration ignored the name-calling altogether, but the Trump administration might not. During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly said he was a “counter-puncher.” When he’s attacked or criticized, he hits back with more.
Having experienced North Korea’s behavior for a long time, South Koreans have grown accustomed to Pyongyang’s provocative language.
But the new U.S. president might feel differently. Until now, North Korea hasn’t used such extreme language against Trump, but past behavior suggests it is a matter of time before Pyongyang reveals its candid face. Whenever a new president takes office in South Korea, Pyongyang takes a little break before starting its verbal attacks. If they repeat the same pattern this time again, it makes us uneasy what will happen during the Trump administration.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 3, Page 30
*The author is the Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 시대의 키워드 중 하나는 ‘발끈’이다. 트럼프 시대를 맞아 등장한 가장 특이한 현상은 초강대국 미국 지도자의 불편한 심기를 전세계가 실시간으로 파악할 수 있다는 점이다. 버락 오바마 대통령이 “내가 또 출마했으면 대선에서 승리했을 것”이라고 하자 트럼프 당선인은 곧바로 트위터에 “어림없는 얘기”라고 받아쳤다. 빌 클린턴이 트럼프 당선인은 “많이 알지 못한다”며 지적 능력을 문제삼으며 대선 직후 트럼프 당선인으로부터 전화를 받았다고 밝히자 트럼프 당선인은 트위터에 “그가 내게 전화를 했다. 빌 클린턴이 많이 알지 못한다”고 반박했다. 트위터에 적나라한 직설적 단어가 등장하니 제3자의 전언을 통해 트럼프 당선인의 생각이 어떤지 복잡하게 유추하고 해석하는 과정을 거칠 필요가 없다.
미국외교협회(CFR)는 미국내 전문가 수천명을 설문조사해 올해 미국 정부가 최우선으로 차단해야 할 국제적 위기 7가지에 북한을 포함시켰다. 핵ㆍ대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험 발사, 군사 도발, 내부 정치 불안 등 북한 위기가 트럼프 정부가 상대할 가장 시급한 현안에 속할 것이라는 전망 보고서를 내놨다.
그런데 북한 김정은은 이미 지난 1일 신년사에서 ‘대륙간탄도로켓트’의 시험 발사가 마감 단계가 왔다고 주장했다. 트럼프 정부 출범 직후 북한의 ICBM 도발로 북ㆍ미 관계가 예측불허의 상황으로 돌입할 수 있음을 예고한다. 그런데 예측불허의 상황을 더욱 악화시킬 수 있는 변수가 또 있다. 북한의 언어 도발이다. 북한은 수틀리면 희한한 표현을 찾아내 원색적으로 비방하는 데 전문가적 능력을 보여준다. 경망스럽다(김영삼 전 대통령), 매국노(김대중 전 대통령) 등 한국의 역대 대통령들을 향해 거친 비난을 서슴치 않았고, 대선에 뛰어든 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장도 ‘친미에 환장한 특등주구’로 비난했다. 북한은 미국 대통령을 겨냥해서도 상상을 초월하는 막말을 했다. 버락 오바마 대통령을 ‘잡종’ ‘광대’로 비방하더니 나중엔 ‘원숭이’라고 부르기까지 했다. 오바마 정부는 이를 아예 무시했다.
하지만 트럼프 정부는 무시하고 넘어가지 않을 수도 있다. 대통령 본인이 참지 못할 가능성이 높다. 트럼프 당선인은 대선 기간 중 “나는 카운터 펀처”라고 수차례 밝혔다. 공격을 받거나 비난을 들으면 그 이상으로 되갚아 준다는 의미다.
북한을 오랫동안 경험한 한국 국민들은 이젠 북한의 언어 도발에 익숙해져 있다. 하지만 북한을 새로 접하는 미국 대통령에겐 전혀 다르게 느껴질 수 있다. 현재까지 북한은 트럼프 당선인을 상대로 과거의 극악한 언사를 구사하지는 않고 있다. 하지만 북한의 전례로 보면 얼굴을 드러내는 건 시간 문제다. 한국의 대통령이 새로 취임할 때마다 북한은 잠시 휴지기를 가졌다가 비방을 시작했다. 북한이 이번에도 과거와 동일한 패턴을 반복할 경우 트럼프 정부와 어떤 사태가 벌어질지 불안해진다.
워싱턴 채병건 특파원