Green Cross secures $60M contract to supply vaccines

Korean drug maker Green Cross has won a $60 million contract to provide varicella vaccines to an affiliate of the World Health Organization.Green Cross will supply 66 percent of all orders placed by the Pan American Health Organization, which serves 35 countries in the Americas and is one of two organizations along with Unicef that purchases the most vaccines in the world, the company said Tuesday.Under the contract, Green Cross will send varicella vaccines to Central and South America for the next two years. The product was first developed in 1993 and was the world’s second varicella vaccine ever made.Established in 1967, Green Cross is well known for developing and commercializing vaccines. It is the No. 1 supplier of varicella vaccines to international organizations in terms of market share.