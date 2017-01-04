New year, new start

Government and finance officials attend a New Year’s celebration at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday. Attendees include Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong, far left in front row; Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, second from left in front row; Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho, far right in front row; Korea Financial Investment Association Chairman Hwang Young-key, second from left in back row; and Korea Federation of Banks Chairman Ha Young-koo, second from right in back row. [YONHAP]