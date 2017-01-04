Market spikes as Samsung hits record

Seoul’s main bourse rose above 2,040 for the first time in four trading days on Tuesday. Samsung Electronics’ shares continued their upswing while foreign investors extended their buying spree for a fourth consecutive trading day.The Kospi closed at 2,043.97, up 17.81 points, or 0.88 percent.Foreign investors scooped up 171.1 billion won ($142 million) in shares while institutions sold off shares worth 174.7 billion won. Individual investors offloaded 11.3 billion won in shares.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics topped a record high, just 10 trading days after it reached its previous peak. The share price gained 1.05 percent to close at 1,824,000 won. Analysts speculated that the smartphone company’s earnings from the fourth quarter, which are expected to rise well above 8 trillion won, continue to have a positive impact on its shares.Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said local technology stocks are likely to show strong performances before Samsung releases earnings guidance on Friday.Chipmaker SK Hynix surged 3.17 percent on Tuesday to close at 47,250 won. Its affiliate SK Innovation also rose, spiking 5.44 percent to 155,000 won, after announcing a plan to invest up to 3 trillion won this year in chemicals, petroleum and batteries.Cosmetic companies, who suffered the previous day out of concern fewer Chinese tourists will visit this year, recovered. AmorePacific rose 2.29 percent to 312,500 won and LG Household and Health Care shares gained 2.33 percent to 836,000 won.Portal giant Naver fell 1.29 percent to close at 767,000 won while steelmaker Posco tumbled 1.73 percent to 256,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq rose 4.53 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 636.57 Tuesday. Although Celltrion inched down 1.48 percent to 106,600 won, other top shares advanced. Kakao led the way by adding 4.3 percent to 80,000 won. CJ E&M increased 1.39 percent to 72,700 won and Meditox 1.04 percent to 348,300 won.The Korean won weakened 0.37 percent to 1,203.5 against the dollar on Tuesday.Three-year government bond yield lost two basis points to 1.62 percent while the 10-year treasury remained fixed.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]