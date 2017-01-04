Twice’s ‘TT’ video breaks 100 million

Girl group Twice is continuing their massive success in the new year with another record set by their latest single “TT.”According to JYP Entertainment, the girl group’s music video for the single became the fastest ever by a K-pop idol group to reach 100 million views on YouTube. As of Tuesday at 12:20 a.m., it took the girl group 71 days to reach this milestone.The previous record was also held by the girl group in the form of their previous single “Cheer Up,” which was also released last year. The music video for the song was uploaded to YouTube 207 days before reaching 100 million views, which means that the group’s latest achievement with “TT” was made in a third of the time required for “Cheer Up.”Additionally, all three music videos, including their debut single “Like Ooh-Aah,” released by the girl group have reached 100 million views.The girl group has been enjoying a wildly successful year during 2016. Their latest record, “TWICEcoaster:Lane1,” became the bestselling album by a girl group,while their single “Cheer Up” was selected by Bugs as the top single of 2016 on their year-end list.By Chung Jin-hong