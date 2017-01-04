2017.1.4 Ticket

Children’s ballet performance, “The Swan Lake Ballet,” in which dancers are dressed in animal costumes, will be staged at the Olympic Park’s Woori Art Hall for about a month to attract children on a winter holiday. See THEATER, below. [CLIP SERVICE]

[THEATER]Some may think that ballet is not as enjoyable for children as other performances, but this colorful staging of “Swan Lake” is well suited for young audiences. Dancers will be dressed up in costumes designed to highlight each animal’s characteristics and catch the eyes of audience members of all generations.The story centers on a young girl who hopes to become a ballerina. One day, while spending time with her animal friends in the woods, she is turned into a swan. In order to break the curse, she must earn a pledge of love from a fox.Modern dancer Cha Jin-yeob, who was one of the judges in the dance competition show “Dancing 9,” choreographed the show.Performances start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 55,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3The popular musical based on Korean history is back. The setting is the 1900s when Korea is about to lose its national sovereignty to Japan and 30-year-old Ahn Joong-geun, one of Korea’s most well-known independence activists, is determined to commit himself to the independence movement.The musical has gained popularity over the past few years, touching the hearts of many viewers. Ahn Jae-wook, Lee Ji-hoon, and others will alternate the role of Ahn Joong-geun.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8A jukebox musical based on the music of Neil Sedaka is bound to mesmerize not only audiences in their 20s or 30s but older generations as well.The setting is the United States in the 1960s, where Marge is about to get married to her first love. But on her wedding day, her groom Leonard appears, only to declare that their love is over.Marge’s best friend Lois takes her brokenhearted friend on a vacation to Paradise Resort, where Marge planned to honeymoon.During their vacation, the two women run into the resort’s star singer Del and Gabe, a shy worker at the resort.Along with the four, other friends, Harvey and Esther, join along to add to the excitement at Paradise Resort.Harvey has been in love with Esther for 20 years, but has never divulged his feelings for her.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4Young and promising sailor Edmond Dantes is living his best life and looking forward to his upcoming marriage. But everything goes down the drain when, all of a sudden, other jealous men scheme against him. Mondego, who also loves Edmond’s woman, and Danglars, who wishes to become the captain of the ship, spread rumors about Edmond and put him in jail for 14 years.Edmond seeks to escape by digging an underground tunnel with the help of Abbe Faria, who tells him about the treasures kept at the island of Monte Cristo. Edmond miraculously succeeds in getting out and reaching the island, becoming a rich man with the new name of “The Count of Monte Cristo.”Ryu Jung-han, Um Ki-joon, Kai, and Sin Seong-rok will alternate the role of the Count. Cho Jung-eun and Lina will alternate the role of Mercedes.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9Many have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.” This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Park Hyo-shin, Park Eun-tae and Jeon Dong-suk will alternate the role of the Phantom. Kim So-hyun, Kim Soon-young and Lee Ji-hye will alternate the role of Christine Daae.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2The hit 1992 film “The Bodyguard” was turned into a stage musical in 2012, which will be presented in Seoul.The musical features songs that are familiar to the ears of both the young and old, such as “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”For the upcoming production in Korea, veteran musical actress Jeong Sun-ah and singers Lee Eun-jin, also known as the singer Yangpa, and Son Seung-yeon, have been cast as Rachel Marron.Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7[MUSIC]Nineties K-pop group g.o.d. will hold a national tour to celebrate the new year. Starting with concerts in Seoul, the group will be touring to Incheon, Daegu, Ilsan, Gwangju and Busan until Feb. 18. Although the group disbanded in 2005, the members have kept busy, with one member pursuing a career as a solo singer, one an actor and one even a DJ. The group got together in 2014 after a nine-year hiatus and produced their eighth studio album and a digital single, which topped local music charts upon release.The Seoul concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won ($82.28) to 154,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exits 6 and 7The nine-time Grammy Award-winning rock band Metallica is commencing their Asian tour in Seoul, marking four years since their last performance in the country in 2013. The comeback is in celebration of their newest album, “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” which was released on Nov. 18.The band was formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield, and has grown into one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history. When Metallica held a concert in Antarctica, it even earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first act to play on all seven continents within a year.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 165,000 won.Guil Station, line No. 1, exit 2American cellist Lynn Harrell will deliver a masterful performance with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. Under the baton of Eliahu Inbal, the orchestra and the cellist will perform Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 90,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11The Vienna Waltz Orchestra, a chamber orchestra that specializes in traditional Viennese waltzes, polkas, marches and operetta arias, is holding a concert in Seoul. The performance is to be composed by Sandro Culterello, who also established the orchestra. Sopranos Do Hee-sun and Xenia Galanova are to add splendor to the music, while the Vienna Waltz Ensemble fills the stage with ballet performances.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 120,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11Greeting the new year, the renowned Vienna Boys Choir is to take a tour around Korea. After its first visit to Korea in 1969, the choir has performed over 170 times so far in the nation, marking its status firmly not only as a globally well-known choir but also as a popular one in Korea. The choir also has special ties with the nation, with its first female conductor being the Korean woman Kim Bo-mi, who began taking part in 2012. Starting from 2010, Korean boys have also formed a part of the choir.The upcoming performance is themed on “smile,” and is bound to bring big grins to the faces of the audience. The program is consisted of diverse music that men and women of all ages are sure to enjoy. From the hymns of Henry Purcell, folk songs from various nations, waltz and polka to classic soundtracks from famous films, the choir is expected to fill the joyous air celebrating the beginning of a new year.The concert starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Veteran singer Lee Sun-hee is coming back with a two-day concert this year. Lee debuted in 1984 with the song “To J,” which immediately became a hit. She’s now known by many as the “National Diva” or the “Queen of Female Vocalists,” and has established her name in the music industry with her impressive and emotional catalogue. She is also a songwriter, having penned many of the tracks on her later albums.The show starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Tickets range from 88,000 to 143,000 won.Bus No. 208 to the Beodeulgae Elementary School stop[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]“The Banquet” is a collection of twelve traditional Korean dance performances. From the royal court dance and folk dance to the Buddhist religious dance and janggu (double-headed drum) dance, this show will be a great opportunity to savor the diversity of traditional Korean dance.The performance is choreographed by traditional Korean dancer Cho Heung-dong and directed by designer Jung Ku-ho.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stop*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.