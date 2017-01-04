Grabbing coffee with a cartoon : Character cafes are quickly popping up across Seoul, attracting people with unique worlds

Cafe de One Piece takes inspiration from the wildly popular Japanese cartoon.

Cafes dedicated to popular characters offers opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in their favorite fictional worlds. Left is the Ryan Cafe based on Kakao’s line of character emoticons and right is a cafe based on the Finnish comic book characters the Moomins. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Popping up all over Seoul in recent years, character cafes have become popular hangouts in a trend that is welcoming casual fans and character maniacs alike. Cartoon and emoticon characters fill these cafes, and visitors can see, touch, drink and eat items decorated with motifs of their favorite fantasy worlds. Stepping into these establishments, visitors are surrounded by scenery and products that are distinctly part of the character’s brand. As the trend has picked up, social media has been filled with images of dolls larger than people sitting next to customers as they enjoy character shaped madeleines and macarons. Soon enough, more and more people have started visiting character cafes, as people of all ages are enjoying the unique worlds created inside the cafes to their hearts content.One such cafe which opened its doors in Hongdae last November is Cafe de One Piece, which is based on the popular Japanese animation of the same name.“I heard they opened at 1 p.m., so I arrived 30 minutes early only to see there were already 200 people in line,” said 18-year-old high school student Han Jeong-a, who traveled all the way from Anyang, Gyeonggi, just to wait in the freezing cold. “It took three hours just to get in.”The cafe is designed to look like a pirate cove, which closely follows the theme of the animation. When customers make an order, servers - wearing the protagonist Luffy’s signature straw hat - shout the order to the kitchen in pirate lingo. According to creators of the cafe, Daiwon Media, customers often begin standing in line at 6 in the morning.Just in front of the cafe is a two-story tall ship built to look like the Thousand Sunny, which is the fictional pirate ship operated by the protagonists of the animation. The interior of the cafe is constructed with wood, staying true to the pirate theme, while exclusive One Piece figurines decorate the windows. On the second floor, customers can line up for an opportunity to take photos on the deck of the Thousand Sunny below the pirate flag.The cafe serves snacks and drinks in the shape of Devil Fruits, which play a large role in the animation, while others come in the shape of characters. Additionally, the opposite side of the cafe is a gift shop which offers dolls, action figures, and clothes exclusive to the shop.The recent popularity of character cafes can be attributed to the establishment of Line Cafe. Based on the Line Friends characters that serve as mascots for the mobile messenger Line, the cafes have now opened in three locations. The first location opened on Garosu-gil inside the Line Friends flagship store in 2015, while the latest to open in Itaewon has become one of the core spots for tourists in the area as tour buses make stops at the cafe about five times a day. According to a manager, the store “didn’t require any marketing.”“Idol singers Exo, pop star Mika, and other popular celebrities visited the store on their own accord to take photos for social media, which almost immediately became a hot topic,” the manager explained. A third cafe is located in Pangyo, Gyeonggi.Located inside the Line Cafes are various photo zones, which are decorated with huge plush dolls larger than the average person and walls painted with characters as well. The most popular items on the menu are the chocolate mousse cakes, which are available in limited quantities of 50 per day, and macarons shaped as the Line mascots. The cafe also offers tumblers, cup holders, and napkins, all of which are decorated with the characters.Similarly, KakaoTalk messenger also has its own line of characters called Kakao Friends, which themselves have become a hugely popular brand. One particular character who has become popular is Ryan, leading the company to dedicate an entire cafe to the character, called Ryan Cafe. The interior of the cafe is designed to be an entire space dedicated to Ryan, with light bulbs, tables, and accompanying dolls all shaped as such.“We opened the cafe in order for customers to fully indulge themselves in the brand,” said a Ryan Cafe manager. “We don’t just offer gifts, but our entire space is dedicated to eating and drinking along with the character.”For the full family experience, the Moomin&Me cafe opened its doors in Apgujeong, Gangnam District in June, and describes itself as a theme park for people looking to channel their inner child. The cafe is located in a four-story building entirely decorated with the popular Finnish characters, the Moomins. The first floor basement is styled to resemble the fictional home of the Moomins, called Moominvalley, and has become a popular photo spot, especially for women in their 20s and 40s.The remaining three floors of the building consist of a gift shop, cafe, and a dining pub. There are ten items on the dining pub’s menu, which includes a brunch menu with pancakes and salad, and omelet rice, all of which are decorated with the Moomin’s faces.Min Jeong-eun, 34, says she visits the cafe with her friends at least once a month.“We ordinarily spend about 30,000 won on a meal and dessert,” said Min. “It’s not cheap, but we have such a good time here that we think the money is well spent.”The first character cafe that was established in the country was in the late 2000s, when the Charlie Brown Cafe, dedicated to the popular American character Snoopy, opened its doors next to Ewha Womans University. Around the same time, the Hello Kitty Cafe based on the popular Japanese character of the same name, opened near Hongdae Station. As of today, there are now Charlie Brown Cafes at eight locations and three Hello Kitty Cafes.When the cafes first started gaining popularity, they were most frequented by college-aged women, but now it is just as common to see adult men and women visiting these places. At the core of these visits is the cultural trend called the “kidult” craze. The phrase refers to the increased feeling of nostalgia among adults as consumers are increasingly buying toys, games, and even perfumes from an older generation. As the kidult trend gained popularity, businesses focused on characters were able to gain traction.But why cafes in particular? Han Chang-wan, head of the Convergence Contents Industry research facility at Sejong University explained that cafes are places anyone can visit without a huge burden, while character-inspired items such as snacks and clothes are indirectly offered to consumers.“The trend is common overseas as well,” said Han. “The Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli has opened an exhibition dedicated to their characters, as well as operating a variety of businesses, including character cafes.”BY HONG JI-YEON [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]최근 ‘덕후’ ‘마니아’들의 성지로 꼽히는 곳이 있다. 바로 캐릭터 카페다. 인기 만화 주인공, 모바일 이모티콘 캐릭터 등을 모티브로 꾸민 캐릭터 카페에선 캐릭터를 보고 만지고, 먹고 마신다. 눈길 가는 곳, 손닿는 곳이 모두 캐릭터 천지다. 사람보다 더 큰 인형 옆에 앉아 캐릭터가 그려진 식기에 담겨 나오는 캐릭터 모양의 마들렌과 마카롱을 먹는다. 마니아뿐 아니다. 캐릭터 카페를 찾는 사람은 의외로 다양하다. 10대부터 40대까지 자신이 좋아하는 캐릭터를 온몸으로 즐기기 위해 캐릭터 카페에 간다.일본의 인기 만화 ‘원피스’를 테마로 한 캐릭터 카페가 지난 15일 홍대입구에 문을 열었다. 이름은 ‘카페 드 원피스’.“오후 1시에 개장한다고 해서 30분 전에 왔는데 대기하는 사람이 200명은 됐어요. 3시간 기다려서 겨우 들어왔네요.”경기도 안양에서 왔다는 여고생 한정아(18)양이 찬바람에 언 손을 호호 불며 말했다. 한양은 친구와 함께 곧장 주문대로 갔다. 레몬티와 와플을 주문하자 밀짚모자를 쓴 점원이 주방을 향해 큰 소리로 “오더 출항하겠습니다”라고 외쳤다.개장 당일 카페 드 원피스 앞에는 수백 명의 사람이 몰렸다. 카페를 운영하는 대원미디어에 따르면 이날 새벽 6시부터 사람들이 줄을 섰다. 카페 건물 앞에는 만화 주인공 ‘루피’ 해적단이 타고 다니는 배 ‘싸우전드 써니호’의 선두를 2층 높이로 제작해 배치했고, 내부는 원목으로 꾸며 마치 커다란 목선 안에 있는 느낌이 났다. 카페 곳곳에서 국내 최초로 소개되는 피규어도 보인다. 2층 발코니는 건물 앞 싸우전드 써니호로 연결됐다. 해적 깃발이 드리워진 갑판에서 손님들이 줄을 서서 사진을 찍고 있었다.카페에선 간식거리와 음료를 판매한다. ‘악마의 열매(루피를 ‘고무인간’으로 변하게 한 열매)’를 본떠 만든 마카롱(4000원), 순록 캐릭터 ‘쵸파’ 모양으로 찍어낸 카스텔라(4000원) 등 먹기 아까울 만큼 깜찍한 디저트와 아메리카노·레몬티(각 4000원) 등의 음료가 준비돼 있다. 카페 한쪽은 캐릭터 상품을 판매하는 상점이다. 캐릭터 봉제 인형과 한정판 피규어·의류까지 구매할 수 있다.국내에서 캐릭터를 모티브로 한 카페가 인기를 끌기 시작한 건 지난해 ‘라인 카페’가 개장하면서다. 모바일 메신저 ‘라인’에서 사용되는 이모티콘 캐릭터가 모체다. 라인 카페는 현재 이태원·신사동 가로수길·판교점 등 세 곳이 있다. 1호점은 2015년에 문을 연 라인 프렌즈 플래그십 스토어 가로수길점 안에 있다. 카페를 운영하는 라인 프렌즈 관계자는 “마케팅이 필요 없었다. 아이돌 가수 엑소, 팝가수 미카 등 유명인이 제 발로 찾아와 SNS에 인증 사진을 올리자 곧바로 이슈가 됐다”며 오픈 당시 상황을 설명했다. 지난해 11월 개장한 이태원점은 외국인 관광 필수 코스다. 하루 평균 5번 이상 단체 여행객을 실은 버스가 정차한다.라인 카페는 곳곳이 포토존이다. 성인 몸집보다 훨씬 큰 캐릭터 인형이 카페 좌석에 배치돼 있고 등을 기대는 벽에는 각종 캐릭터가 그려져 있다. 카페 인기 메뉴는 1일 50개 한정으로 파는 브라운 초코 무스 케이크(1만5900원)와 캐릭터 얼굴 모양으로 만든 마카롱(2800원)이다. 차마 먹을 수 없을 만큼 섬세하고 깜찍하게 제작됐다. 음료를 담아주는 유리병, 컵 홀더와 냅킨 등에도 온통 캐릭터가 박혀 있다.모바일 메신저 카카오톡 이모티콘에서 출발한 라이프스타일 브랜드 ‘카카오프렌즈’도 캐릭터 카페를 운영하고 있다. 이름은 ‘라이언 카페’. 현재 강남구 서초동(강남역 근처)와 마포구 동교동(홍대입구역 근처)에서 영업 중이다. 라이언 카페 관계자는 “고객이 브랜드를 폭 넓게 경험할 수 있도록 카페를 열었다”며 “브랜드 가치를 높이기 위해 물건만 파는 게 아니라 먹고 마시는 것도 함께 제공하는 공간이 콘셉트”라고 설명했다. 실제로 라이언 카페는 마치 체험관 같다. 각 테이블마다 캐릭터 모양의 전등과 품 안에 쏙 들어오는 봉제 인형을 배치했다.그런가 하면 지난 6월 강남구 압구정동에 문을 연 카페 ‘무민 앤 미’는 ‘어른이(어린이와 어른의 합성어)’를 위한 테마파크다. 지하 1층, 지상 3층 규모 건물을 온통 핀란드의 국민 캐릭터 ‘무민’으로 장식했다. 지하 1층은 동화 속 무민이 사는 숲을 재현한 ‘무민 밸리’다. 이곳은 오롯이 포토존 기능만 한다. 분홍색 구름 모양의 의자와 아치형 나무다리 등 아기자기 꾸며진 공간은 의외로 20~40대 여성에게 인기란다.건물 1·2·3층은 각각 상점·카페·다이닝펍으로 운영한다. 다이닝펍 식사 메뉴는 무려 10가지다. 무민 모양으로 뭉쳐진 볶음밥에 계란프라이를 얹은 오므라이스(1만6000원), 무민 얼굴 모양 틀에 구운 팬케이크와 샐러드를 함께 내는 브런치 메뉴(1만4000원) 등이 대표적이다. 무민 앤 미에서 만난 민정은(34)씨는 한 달에 한 번 친구와 함께 이곳을 찾는다. 민씨는 “보통 밥과 커피·디저트 값으로 약 3만원을 쓴다”며 “저렴하지는 않지만 여기서 보내는 시간이 즐겁기 때문에 돈이 아깝지 않다”고 말했다.국내에 캐릭터 카페가 처음 생겨난 것은 2000년대 후반 들어서다. 2008년 미국 캐릭터 스누피를 앞세운 ‘찰리 브라운 카페’가 이화여대 앞에 문을 열었고, 이듬해 홍대입구에 일본 캐릭터 ‘헬로키티’를 테마로 한 카페가 생겼다. 현재 찰리 브라운 카페는 전국에 8곳, 헬로키티 카페는 전국에 3곳이 있다.초창기 캐릭터 카페의 주 고객이 10~20대 여성이었다면, 지금은 30~40대 여성은 물론 남성까지 아우른다. 이런 변화의 배경에는 키덜트 열풍이 있다. 키덜트는 키드(Kid)와 어른(Adult)의 합성어로 어린 시절 봤던 만화책, 애니메이션, 가지고 놀던 장난감이나 오락기 등에 향수를 느끼고 이를 다시 찾는 성인을 말한다. 키덜트 문화가 퍼지면서 캐릭터 산업이 발전하고 캐릭터를 활용한 다양한 콘텐트가 개발되는 것이다. 그렇다면 왜 ‘카페’인 걸까. 세종대 융합콘텐츠산업연구소 한창완 소장은 “캐릭터가 음식·인테리어 등 의식주에 녹아드는 것”이라며 “카페는 누구나 부담 없이 이용할 수 있고 간접적으로 의식주를 체험할 수 있는 좋은 도구”라고 설명했다. 한 소장은 “외국도 마찬가지다. 일본 애니메이션 회사 스튜디오 지브리도 캐릭터를 활용한 전시회를 열고 캐릭터 카페를 운영하는 등 사업 구조를 바꾸고 있다”고 덧붙였다.글=홍지연 기자 jhong@joongang.co.kr