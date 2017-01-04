2017.1.4 Museums & Galleries

The solo exhibition of Ryu Kyung-chai (1920-1995), one of Korea’s first-generation abstract artists, features 30 of his paintings.Dubbed the “abstract painter of lyricism,” Ryu’s abstract paintings in the 1960s have Expressionist qualities. Their titles suggest a certain day’s season, weather, or mood, which seem to have inspired the paintings.On the other hand, Ryu’s paintings in the 1980s and 90s show color fields of geometric shapes. The paintings in these periods mainly use unique violet and wine colors of low chroma.According to the gallery, Ryu was very indifferent to selling his paintings, while focusing on teaching art and boosting the activities of artists’ circles. He served as a professor at Ewha Womans University and Seoul National University.“So, whereas he is well known and appreciated within the artists’ world, he is underestimated in the art market,” Do Hyung-teh, CEO of Gallery Hyundai said.Admission is free. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 2287-3500, www.galleryhyundai.comThe annual exhibition features the four artists nominated for the 2016 “Korea Artist Prize” granted by the museum and the SBS Foundation. The finalists are Kim Eull, Back Seung Woo, Ham Kyungah, and the team of mixrice (Cho Ji Eun and Yang Chul Mo).A month and a half after the exhibition started, mixrice was announced as the winner of the 2016 prize. The team deals with the issue of migration, in particular the reality of migrant workers in Korean society.Among the others, Ham presents an installation work that looks like a gigantic Abstract Expressionist painting. In fact, it has been created from the artist’s collaboration with a boy who is a North Korean defector. The boy, now playing on a youth football team, kicked balls covered with colors that the artist prepared so that the traces of the balls are made like brush strokes of diverse colors.Admission is 4,000 won ($3.32), which covers entry to the other shows going on at the Seoul museum. The museum is closed on Mondays. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1 and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 3701-9500, www.mmca.go.krThe National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) started to grow its collection in earnest 30 years ago at its Gwacheon branch. To celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the Gwacheon branch, the museum is holding a large-scale exhibition, which takes up the entire MMCA Gwacheon space. The exhibition features 560 pieces of artwork and documents, most of which are part of the existing collection, while others are newly commissioned.Works by famous foreign artists and hot Korean contemporary artists are seen in the “Interpret Par 2 - Relation” section.Admission is free. The museum is closed on Mondays. Go to Seoul Grand Park Station, line No. 4, exit No. 4 and take the shuttle bus.(02) 2188-6114, www.mmca.go.krThe exhibition focuses on the 1990s, in which post-modern art started in earnest in Korea.“The 1990s have already become a new cultural keyword through a recent TV soap opera ‘Reply’ series gaining lots of popularity,” the museum said on its web site. “Summoning the 1990s in the name of contemporary art, this exhibition focuses on the paradigm shifts of contemporary art - Postmodernism and Globalism - and focuses on its influence on today’s art and dynamic relations. “About 30 participating artists include Lee Bul, Kang Hong-Goo, Kho Nak-Beom, Kim Mi-Kyoung, Kong Sunghun, Moon Joo and Lee Dongi.Admission is free. The museum is closed on Mondays. Go to Seoul City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 10 and walk for five minutes.(02) 2124-8800, www.sema.seoul.go.krBritish photographer Nick Knight’s first-ever solo exhibition in Korea consists of 110 pieces by the 58-year-old artist, famous for collaborations with major fashion designers such as Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.The works encompass Knight’s very early black-and-white straight photos of skinheads and their subculture in the late 1970s; his digitally-modified fashion photography in the 1990s; and his latest moving images and films about fashion. These serve to highlight his diverse oeuvre.Admission is 5,000 won for adults. Go to Gyeongbokgung station, line No., exit No.3 and walk five minutes.(02)720-0667, www.daelimmuseum.orgThe exhibition features 400 documents, photos, artifacts, drawings and paintings that provide viewers with a glimpse into the lives of Korea’s important modern artists, including Kim Ki-chang and Lee Ufan.They have been donated to the museum by the artist themselves or collectors.Admission is free. Take bus Nos. 7212, 1020, 1711 or 7022 and get off at the Sangmyeong University stop. The museum is closed on Sundays.(02) 730-6216, www.daljinmuseum.comYeongang Gallery, the first-ever art gallery within the civilian control zone adjacent to the North Korean border, opened in May with a solo show by artist Han Sungpil. It features 11 of his photos, including “Observation,” and video works including “Uncanny Serenity.”The gallery, located next to an air-raid shelter, was once a museum dedicated to showing North Korea’s attacks on the south.The museum is located at Hoengsan-ni 243, Jung-myeon, Yeoncheon County. A valid photo ID is required to pass the security checkpoint.(02) 2268-1973,info.yeonganggallery@gmail.com