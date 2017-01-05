Finding the new in the old (국문)

When Netflix CEO Reed Hastings visited Korea last year, he remarked that he enjoyed both watching television and reading books. He explained that Netflix releases whole seasons of television series rather than individual episodes, just as readers can choose to read books in one sitting or chapter by chapter. Hastings noted that reading can be done whenever people choose, adding that it was the original method of enjoying content. It turns out that online streaming, which has drastically altered people’s viewing habits, was inspired by a far more ancient medium.
Of course, books change over time. Recently, I purchased an online report about a knowledge content website run by a start-up called Publy. The layout was different from conventional books. Videos and hyperlinks were included for reference. It was more like a blog than a book. Instead of numbered pages, estimated reading time was indicated. While I did not check how long it took me to read the report, the site must have kept track of it for data analysis.
The publishing process was also different. Before the content was compiled, the topic was announced and buyers were all pulled in together. It was a crowdfunded, order-based publication.
A few months ago, I had a chance to meet the CEO. After an interesting presentation at an open forum, I approached her and asked a few questions. More than her degree in management or experience at a consulting firm, the impression I took away was that she enjoyed reading very much.
Digital and online platforms are transforming books and the publishing industry. The impact, though, is not unilateral. Lately, the worldwide growth of e-books started by Amazon’s Kindle has slowed. In other words, e-books have not replaced paper books, but they each hold stable market shares.
The report highlighted that independent bookstores are on the rise in the United States. In Korea, small neighborhood bookstores for specific niches have also become an evident cultural trend. In these bookstores, each and every book in the stack seems special.
But while I’d like to make a more optimistic projection, there is news that the second-largest book wholesaler has filed for bankruptcy. I am reminded of the time after the IMF bailout when a number of major wholesalers went bankrupt and publishers were also in trouble.
During a slow economy, the publishing industry is no exception to its adverse effects. Calls for “cultural prosperity” are made in vain. No administration should take for granted the simple truth that the most familiar can be the most refreshing.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 4, Page 30
*The author is the deputy cultural news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE HOO-NAM
지난해 한국을 찾은 넷플릭스 CEO 리드 헤이스팅스는 TV와 책을 모두 좋아한다면서 더 귀가 솔깃할 얘기를 했다. TV 시리즈를 매주 한 편씩 공개하는 대신 전편을 한꺼번에 공개하는 넷플릭스의 방식, 그래서 몰아보든 골라보든 이용자 마음대로인 방식의 원형이 '책'이란 거였다. 그는 "책은 내가 원하는 때 내 마음대로 읽지 않느냐"며 이를 "콘텐트를 즐기는 오리지널 방식"이라고 했다. 이용자의 시청습관을 크게 바꾼 온라인 동영상 서비스의 혁신이 그보다 한참 오랜 매체를 본 딴 셈이다.
물론 책 자체도 조금씩 달라진다. 최근 새로운 독서 체험을 했다. '퍼블리'라는 스타트업이 운영하는 지식콘텐트 사이트에서 온라인 보고서 한 편을 사서 읽었다. 프랑크푸르트 도서전을 다녀와 글로벌 출판업계의 동향을 전하는 내용인데 그 형식이 여러모로 기존 책과 달랐다. 동영상을 삽입하고 관련 자료의 링크를 하이퍼텍스트로 곁들인 것은 책보다 블로그를 닮았다. 각 장의 분량을 쪽수 대신 읽는데 소요될 예상시간으로 표시한 것은 신선했다. 내가 읽는데 걸린 실제 시간을 확인해보지는 않았지만 사이트에는 각종 분석을 위한 데이터로 기록될 터였다. 발간과정도 색다르다. 콘텐트를 만들기 전에 미리 주제를 공개하고 구매자를 모은다. 크라우드 펀딩이자 주문형 출판인 셈이다. 이 스타트업의 대표와 몇 달 전 잠시 인사를 나눴다. 공개 포럼에서 그가 발표한 내용이 흥미로워 다가가서 이것저것 물었다. 경영학을 전공해 이름난 컨설팅회사에서 일했던 경력보다 그 자신이 책을 퍽 좋아하고 많이 읽는 사람이란 인상이 기억이 남았다.
디지털과 온라인은 다른 모든 분야처럼 책과 출판시장을 바꿔놓고 있다. 헌데 그 파장이 일방향만은 아니다. 일례로 아마존의 킨들이 불붙인 전자책의 세계적 성장세는 최근 들어 주춤하는 상태다. 달리 말해 종이책을 대체하는 대신 서로 안정적인 지분을 공유하는 상황이다. 이번에 읽은 보고서에서도 그 같은 대목과 더불어 미국의 독립서점이 다시 늘고 있다는 수치가 눈에 들어왔다. 국내에서도 저마다 취향과 주제에 맞춰 공간을 꾸미고 책을 선별해 판매하는 새로운 동네서점의 등장이 뚜렷한 문화적 흐름을 형성하고 있다. 이런 서점에 들어서면 책더미에서 무심히 지나치던 한 권 한 권이 특별해 보이는 경험을 하곤 한다.
그래서 좀 더 낙관적인 전망을 전개해보려는 순간, 국내 2위의 서적 도매상이 엊그제 1차 부도를 냈다는 소식을 접했다. 불현듯 IMF 외환위기 직후가 떠오른다. 그 때는 굵직한 도매상이 여럿 부도를 내 출판사들이 연달아 어려움을 겪었다. 너나없이 경기가 어렵다는데 출판업계라고 예외는 아닐테지만 얼마 전까지 '문화융성'이 구호처럼 울려퍼졌던 터라 헛헛함이 크다. 익숙하고 오랜 것이 때때로 가장 새로울 수 있다는 것은 어떤 정부의 문화진흥책이든 결코 간과할 수 없는 지점이다.
이후남 문화부 차장