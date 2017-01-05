Remaining vigilant on currency (국문)
'7위안 시대'에 대비할 때다
Jan 05,2017
The global markets closely watched the yuan’s movement on Tuesday, the first trading day for the Chinese currency after authorities changed the composition of a currency basket to determine the central parity rate of the Chinese currency. China’s central bank set the official yuan midpoint at 6.9498 versus the U.S. dollar, compared with the previous close at 6.9467.
The yuan lost nearly 7 percent against the greenback last year. Global bankers bet on the weakening of the Chinese renminbi this year while differing slightly on the pace and time. But most agree that the currency will trade above 7.0 to the dollar, while some predict it to fall as far as 7.4 yuan.
The 7 yuan threshold would be a double-edged sword for China. Cheaper currency could help growth and exports, but at the same time accelerate foreign capital’s flight out of the country. Beijing has abundant foreign exchange reserves of over $3 trillion. But it faces Donald J. Trump as the U.S. president, who repeatedly threatened to label China a currency manipulator and slap trade barriers against it.
When the yuan depreciates against these threats, the money tide leaving the country could become faster, wreaking havoc on the capital and equity market and shaking the economy. This is why the People’s Bank of China did what it could to keep foreign exchange reserves above the $3 trillion threshold. But the market believes the central bank cannot go on defending its prized reserves for long.
The Korean won traces the Chinese currency. The won has been included in China’s new currency basket, which determines the exchange rate of the yuan. The won now takes up 10.77 percent in the basket of 24 currencies, the fourth largest weight after the dollar, euro and yen. In other words, the Korean won has become more closely coupled to the yuan.
We cannot predict the effects of the weakening of the yuan. It would be favorable for Korean shipments if Chinese exports increase. But a weaker yuan would also weaken the won and encourage foreign capital to leave the local market. The yuan’s depreciation would also hurt Korea’s export competitiveness. Local authorities must remain vigilant.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 4, Page 30
3일 글로벌 외환시장은 위안화의 움직임에 신경을 곤두세웠다. 이틀을 쉰 중국의 올해 첫 외환시장 거래일이었기 때문이다. 중국 외환당국은 이날 위안화의 달러 대비 환율을 6.9498위안으로 고시했다. 위안화 가치가 전 거래일 대비 0.18% 하락했다는 뜻이다. 지난해 위안화는 달러 대비 7% 가까이 절하됐다. 글로벌 투자은행들은 올해 위안화 약세를 기정사실화하고 있다. 속도와 기간에 대해서는 이견이 있지만 '7위안 시대'는 기본, 최대 7.4위안까지 관망하기도 한다.
'7위안 시대'는 중국엔 양날의 칼이다. 성장과 수출엔 도움이 되겠지만 자본 유출 위험이 커진다. 평소라면 3조 달러가 넘는 외환보유액으로 외환방패를 두둑히 쌓은 만큼 크게 걱정할 정도는 아니다. 하지만 곧 도널드 트럼프가 미국의 지휘권을 쥐게 된다. 트럼프는 공공연히 중국을 겨냥해 환율 조작국 지정과 무역보복을 주장해왔다. 이럴 때 위안화 가치 하락은 자칫 급격한 자본유출→증시 급락→경제 위기로 이어질 수 있다. 지난해말 인민은행이 외환보유액 3조 달러를 지키려 총력을 다해 절하 속도를 늦춘 이유다. 3조 달러는 심리적 지지선이다. 이를 사수하기 위한 인민은행의 노력은 계속 이어질 것이다. 하지만 시장은 언제 3조 달러가 깨지느냐에 베팅하고 있다.
원화는 위안화와 움직임이 같은 대표적인 프록시(proxy,대리) 통화다. 게다가 중국은 올해부터 통화 바스켓을 확대하면서 원화를 신규로 편입했다. 비중도 10.77%로 달러·유로·엔에 이어 4위다. 그만큼 원화값이 위안화에 연계될 가능성이 커졌다는 의미다. 위안화 절하의 파장이 어디까지 미칠지 예단하기는 어렵다. 중국의 수출이 늘어나면 중간재 수출이 많은 우리에게 유리한 측면도 있다. 그렇다고 안심할 일은 아니다. 위안화 절하는 원화값 하락을 부추기고 외국 자본 이탈을 부를 위험이 있다. 또 위안화의 지속적인 평가절하는 우리 수출경쟁력에도 심각한 타격을 줄 수 있다. 피해를 최소화하는 철저한 대비가 필요하다. 외환·금융 당국의 역할이 그 어느 때보다 중요해졌다는 의미다.