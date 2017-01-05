Toadying in Beijing (국문)

All diplomatic niceties have been cut off between Seoul and Beijing since our government’s decision last July to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system to defend against incoming North Korean missiles. Despite our ambassador in Beijing’s request for a meeting to listen to the Chinese government’s position on the issue, Beijing flatly refused to agree.
But Beijing welcomed a visit by seven lawmakers from the opposition Minjoo Party of Korea. They met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday and are scheduled to meet other senior Chinese officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the National People’s Congress. Beijing welcomes their visit because it believes the opposition party from South Korea shares the view of the Chinese government on the sensitive issue — and disagrees with the government in Seoul.
Our lawmakers’ visit raises deep concerns. Despite disagreements over the Thaad deployment, our government made the deployment decision because of a strong need to protect ourselves from increasingly provocative threats from North Korea. On the security front, of course, there cannot be divisions between ruling and opposition parties.
China has been building pressure on South Korea as retaliation for its decision to deploy Thaad. Beijing is now systematically discouraging Chinese tourists from visiting South Korea. It has kicked off an investigation of 150 outlets of Lotte Group in China, and continues to delay certification of Samsung and LG’s electric car batteries, to name a few measures. But China is only bent on retaliating against South Korea without presenting any alternatives to lessen our growing security concerns.
The opposition lawmakers went to Beijing to call for a suspension of the retaliations and to deliver their party’s presidential hopeful’s position that the deployment decision should be made by the next government. However, that will most likely send the wrong message to China. Our government made the decision because of our security needs, not China’s. Opposition lawmakers visiting Beijing can also be attacked for toadyism.
China can take advantage of their visit to deliver Beijing’s steadfast opposition to the deployment. Their visit can also help China to believe that economic leverage is the most effective tool in achieving its diplomatic goals. Repetition of those signals can easily encourage China to be even more arrogant down the road.
The lawmakers can hardly avoid criticism that they were imprudent. They made a big mistake.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 5, Page 30
한·중 공식 외교채널 꽉 막힌 상태서
사드 논의한다며 방중한 민주당
사대주의 행태 비판 피하기 어려워
지난해 7월 사드(고고도미사일방어·THAAD) 체계의 한반도 배치 결정 이후 한·중간 공식 외교 채널은 꽉 막혀 있다. 김장수 주중대사가 유커(遊客·관광객) 축소와 한류 규제에 대한 중국 입장을 듣기 위해 관련 부처 면담 신청을 했지만 한 달 넘게 무소식이다. 중국 당국이 한국 정부를 아예 상대하지 않고 있는 것이다. 이런 상황에서 사드 논의를 표방하며 어제 방중한 더불어민주당 의원 7명이 중국의 환대를 받았다. 쿵쉬안유 외교부 부장조리에 이어 이례적으로 왕이 외교부장과도 면담했다. 또 중국 공산당 대외연락부와 상무부 고위 관계자, 그리고 장관급인 푸잉 전국인민대표대회 외사위원회 주임과도 만날 예정이다. 중국이 반기는 이유는 간단하다. 사드 배치를 재검토하겠다는 민주당 주장이 중국 입장과 궤를 같이 한다고 보기 때문이다.
우리는 이 같은 민주당 행보에 우려의 눈길을 보내지 않을 수 없다. 물론 사드의 효용성 여부에 대해선 국내에서도 의견이 엇갈린다. 그러나 북한의 잇단 핵·미사일 실험에 대처해 우리도 무언가 자구 노력을 취해야 한다는 절박한 안보 위기의식 속에 사드 배치 결정이 이뤄졌다. 안보에 대해선 여야가 따로 있을 수 없다. 하지만 중국은 이런 고민에 아랑곳 없이 자신의 안보이익이 침해 받는다는 이유로 한국에 무차별적인 압박을 가하고 있다. 한국행 관광객을 줄이고 한류 콘텐트를 규제하는 한한령(限韓令) 발동, 중국에 진출한 롯데의 150여 점포 세무조사, 삼성과 LG의 전기차 배터리 인증 지연에 이어 최근엔 설 특수를 앞둔 한국행 전세기 운항 불허 등 그야말로 전방위적인 공격이다. 문제는 중국이 한국의 안보 불안을 덜어줄 다른 대안을 제시하지 못하면서 보복으로 일관한다는 데 있다.
바로 이런 시점에 민주당 의원들이 중국의 사드 보복 중단을 요청하고 ‘사드 배치는 다름 정부로 미뤄야 한다’는 ‘유력 대선 주자’의 입장을 중국에 전달하겠다는 명목으로 중국을 찾았다. 필요한 측면도 있지만 부작용이 더 걱정되는 행보다. 우선 중국에 잘못된 메시지를 던져줄 가능성이 크다. 한국의 정권이 바뀌면 사드 배치도 바뀔 것이란 믿음을 중국에 심어줄 우려가 있다. 사드 배치는 우리의 안보 필요에 따른 것이지 누구의 말을 들을 문제가 아닌데도 말이다. 이에 따라 이번 민주당 방중은 자칫 저자세의 사대주의 행태라는 비난에서 자유롭지 못하다. 또 “중국은 한반도에 사드가 배치되는 것에 반대한다”는 왕이 부장의 사드 반대 목소리만 증폭해 국내에 전달함으로써 결과적으로 중국에 이용당했다는 지적도 낳고 있다. 특히 중국이 경제를 무기로 한국의 안보를 압박하면 한국이 굴복한다는 그릇된 인식을 갖게끔 할 수도 있다. 이런 잘못된 신호가 쌓이면 중국은 더 오만해질 수밖에 없다. 결국 이번 민주당의 방중 행보는 지난해 8월 사드 문제를 논의하겠다며 중국을 찾은 민주당 초선 의원들의 경우와 마찬가지로 신중하지 못했다는 비난을 피하기 어렵다. 잘못은 한 번으로 족하다. 잘못이 거듭되면 민심이 떠날 수밖에 없다.