2017.1.5 Hotel events

Grand Hilton Seoul is presenting the Discover Korea package customized for foreign independent tourists. Available year-round, this all-in-one offer includes accommodation, breakfast, a welcome drink, shopping, traditional market food and sightseeing at a reasonable price. The Discover Korea package includes one night in a Deluxe Room or Ondol Deluxe Room, breakfast for two at the Buffet Restaurant, a Korean traditional tea coupon for two at the Atrium Cafe, complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool, a 50% discount on the sauna, an Onnuri gift voucher worth 10,000 won ($8.29) for use at traditional markets, a Shilla duty free gift certificate worth 30,000 won, Trick Eye Museum Seoul (near Hongik Univ) tickets for two, a free shuttle bus service (to Itaewon, Seoul station, Namdaemun and Hongik University station), and more. Even the most independent tourists will benefit from the hotel’s very own Seoul Traditional Market Guide in English and Chinese. The guide provides useful tips like how to use an Onnuri gift voucher, recommended courses for package customers, and must-eat items at Namdaemun Market, Tongin Market and Gwangjang Market. Moreover, Grand Hilton Seoul supplies a brochure about the Korea Tourism Organization’s K-Style Hub, where visitors can experience the Korean cultural wave while exploring the country’s beauty and tasting local culinary treats in the heart of the city’s Jung district. The Discover Korea package prices start from 240,000 won, exclusive of tax and service charges.Grand Hilton Seoul: (02) 3216-5656Yeonhui-ro 353, northwestern Seoulwww.grandhiltonseoul.comSheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel offers its winter Mellow Winter Package for guests to enjoy a cozy stay in the city. Have the relaxing winter vacation of a lifetime without leaving the Sheraton Seoul D Cube City. The package includes a one night stay in a room, hot chocolate available to takeaway, breakfast for two people, one Sheraton blanket and complimentary access to Sheraton Fitness and swimming pool. Wake up cozy in a comfortable room with a sweeping view and start your day fresh with a breakfast at Feast on the 41st floor of the hotel. Also guests can enjoy the signature hot chocolate of Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel, which will keep you warm this winter. The price for this package starts from 220,000 won.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krTaipan, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s popular Chinese restaurant, is pleased to offer a new set of Chinese food for lunch. Ideal for business professionals looking to add variety to the usual offerings, the event allows you to choose two dishes from the main course, one rice or noodle dish, and one dessert. This customizable set is priced at 29,500 won. From the main course items, diners can choose two of the following: wok-fried chicken in garlic sauce; fried chicken with vegetables and red chilli; sweet and sour pork; steamed pork belly in oyster sauce; wok-fried shredded beef with green peppers; sauteed assorted seafood with vegetables; braised eggplant with hot sauce; or braised tofu with minced beef in hot sauce. From the second course, diners can choose one of the following rice or noodle dishes: fried rice with shrimp; noodles with black bean sauce; noodles soup with shredded chicken; or noodles with seafood and hot red peppers. Diners can choose either assorted fruits or mango pudding as their dessert.Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemun-ro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.krImperial Palace Seoul Hotel’s Buffet Familia introduces New Year’s foods from around the world to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Buffet Familia presents five new items, which are Korea’s tteokguk, or rice cake soup, America’s Hoppin’ John, China’s dim sum, Japan’s osechi-ryori, and Greece’s vasilopita. Tteokguk is known as a New Year’s food in Korea. The snowman-shaped rice cake, called joraengi, in the soup reinforces the idea of purity and solemnity of the day, given the white color of the main ingredient. Second, Hoppin’ John from the southern United States is served as standard New Year’s food. Its ingredients include black beans, rice, pork, and vegetables which are symbols of wealth and prosperity. China has a variety of traditional New Year’s foods, and one of the most well-known is Dim Sum. After the stuffing has been filled and “sealed” in the dumpling, or dim sum, it is believed that ominous misfortunes are prevented from entering. Osechi-ryori is the foundation of the Japanese observance of the New Year. A special tiered box is filled with colorful dishes to wish for a long healthy life, the prosperity of offsprings, and other forms of luck for the year ahead. Last but not least, vasilopita is a New Year’s Day cake from Greece that contains a hidden coin for good luck.The lunch price for the World Food Tour is 78,000 won and the price for dinner is 88,000 won, including tax and service charges.Imperial Palace Seoul: (02)3440-8000640 Eonju-ro, southern Seoulwww.imperialpalace.co.kr