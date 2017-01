Hyundai Motor’s autonomous version of the Ioniq drives 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) on its own throughout the day and night on Wednesday before the start of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Navigating at night for self-driving cars is especially challenging because the sensors’ cognitive capabilities fall drastically when the environment gets dark. The 4-kilometer route included crossroads, underpasses and crosswalks in the Vegas metropolitan area. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]