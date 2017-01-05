Big Bang gets on Forbes’ under-30 list

Korean boy band Big Bang made it to the Forbes’ list of the world’s 30 most popular music acts under the age 30.They were the only Koreans on the U.S. economic magazine’s “30 Under 30 Music Class of 2017,” which was unveiled on the magazine’s official website Tuesday.The list includes many of the singers, songwriters, managers and entrepreneurs revolutionizing the modern music business, such as the popular American R&B singer Gallant and rapper Logic.Last year, the Korean act ranked No. 54 on the Forbes’ “Celebrity 100” list for earning $44 million last year, which is more than top U.S. all-male groups like Maroon 5.Big Bang is scheduled to hold concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.Yonhap