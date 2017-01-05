Police: Comedian innocent of harassment

Comedian Lee Se-young was declared innocent of sexual harassment accusations after a recent investigation by police on Wednesday. The case will now be handed over to prosecutors with the police’s recommendation.Lee was previously engulfed in controversy after an online video surfaced of her and other female staff members of the tvN comedy show “SNL Korea” inappropriately touching members of boy band B1A4. She was later accused of doing the same to other idol groups such as Infinite and Block B, and the case was eventually submitted to police for investigation last December.The Mapo Police Department said that after receiving statements from the boy band members and investigating the staff and video clip in question, they concluded there was no sexual harassment to be found.The police said that the statements submitted by the idol members were a large factor in their decision, as they flat out stated, “We were not sexually harassed.”The comedian’s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed that they received the police’s opinion on the case, saying, “The comedian will continue to reflect on her actions, and will refrain from making too many public appearances.”By Chung Jin-hong