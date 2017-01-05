Girls’ Generation Seohyun to release album

Seohyun is the latest member of Girls’ Generation to make a solo debut. Her album is being released soon.According to an article in Ilgan Sports on Tuesday, the singer’s album is in the final stages of production and will be released this month.The release date has yet to be finalized to take into consideration the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays. The news was later confirmed by record label SM Entertainment, which said it would be make a further announcement once the date has been set.The singer will be the fourth member of the group to make a solo release. Fellow band members Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Hyoyeon have previously made solo releases, while former member Jessica has been pursuing a solo music career.Girls’ Generation has been active for ten years since its debut in 2007. Seohyun is also a member of the subunit trio Girls’ Generation-TTS along with Taeyeon and Tiffany, all of whom have now debuted as solo artists. The singer has recently been putting time into acting. She had a minor role on SBS drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” last year and is starring in the upcoming OnStyle web drama “Luby Luby Love.”By Chung Jin-hong