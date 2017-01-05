Shares rise slightly on foreign buying

Seoul’s main bourse surpassed 2,040 for the second straight trading day as foreigners continued to buy local shares.The benchmark Kospi went up 1.67 points, or 0.08 percent, on Wednesday to close at 2,045.64, the highest figure since late October when the index reached 2,047.74, before falling to 1,900 in November.Foreign investors net bought shares worth 214.5 billion won ($177 million) while individuals purchased 126.5 billion won in stocks. Institutional investors, however, offloaded 357.8 billion won in shares and remained cautious ahead of a release of the December minutes of the Federal Reserve.Kim Yong-koo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, said the local stock market has been under pressure as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen.While large- and small-cap shares gained 0.1 and 0.7 percent each, midcap shares nudged down 0.03 percent overall.Top market-cap Samsung Electronics retreated Wednesday after setting a record the previous day. The tech giant’s share price fell 0.88 percent to close at 1,808,000 won. Chipmaker SK Hynix also tumbled, falling 1.59 percent to 46,500 won. Steelmaker Posco declined 0.59 percent to 254,500 won.Still, some large-cap shares performed solidly.Naver jumped 5.61 percent to close at 810,000 won on the news that the portal giant’s image messaging application Snow had more than 100 million downloads.Automakers also did well. Hyundai Motor inched up 0.65 percent to 154,000 won while sister company Kia Motors rose 1.35 percent to 41,300 won. Parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 0.18 percent to 276,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq extended its rally for a sixth day, rising 3.22 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 639.79.Kakao saw its share price leap 5.38 percent to 84,300 won. CJ E&M, CJ’s media and entertainment unit, advanced 1.93 percent to 74,100 won.Celltrion, a pharmaceutical company, nudged down 0.47 percent to 106,100 won.The Korean won strengthened 0.24 percent to 1,206.4 against the dollar.The three-year and 10-year treasury yield each added one basis point and four basis points to 1.63 percent and 2.1 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]