Current account surplus widens to $8.99 billion

Korea posted a current account surplus for the 57th straight month in November due to increased outbound shipments, central bank data showed Wednesday.The current account surplus reached $8.99 billion in November, compared with a $8.72 billion surplus a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea. Still, the November figure marks a decline from $9.84 billion a year earlier. The current account is the biggest measure of cross-border trade. YONHAP