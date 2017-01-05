Samsung to limit Note7 battery charging to 15%

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will update the software in Korea to prevent owners of the Galaxy Note7 smartphones from charging beyond 15 percent from next Monday, with about 94 percent of the devices sold at home retrieved.In a brief statement, Samsung said it would continue to make efforts to fully retrieve all Note7s in Korea to ensure customer safety.Samsung started selling the Note7 in Korea last August but halted sales and conducted a global recall about a month later, following reports of some of the devices catching fire while being charged.Last month, Samsung completed a replacement program in Korea that encouraged Note7 owners to replace their smartphones with others from Samsung’s Galaxy family, including the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. YONHAP