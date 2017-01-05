LG U+ and Kepco team up to develop greener buildings

Telecommunications provider LG U+ and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) will collaborate on developing “smart” solutions to help buildings and factories reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to tackle issues of load management and devise business models and educational sessions for greener buildings.The companies said they plan to combine LG U+’s information and communications technology with Kepco’s energy management system for large facilities.Their goal is to establish 2,000 eco-friendly factories and buildings that will reduce energy use by 20 percent and lower greenhouse gas emissions by 3.1 million tons.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]