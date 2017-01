Shin Dong-bin, Lotte Group Chairman, second from right, monitors an emergency drill at Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southeastern Seoul, on Wednesday. Shin was said to have participated in the 60-minute test, jointly performed with the local fire department. It was part of last-minute inspections of the safety features of the skyscraper before it officially opens in April. It is currently waiting for final approval by the Seoul government. [YONHAP]