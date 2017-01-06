JYP to go after netizens speaking ill of Twice

JYP Entertainment announced their intentions to take legal action against online users leaving malicious comments against girl group Twice.According to an official statement by the company on Thursday, comments pertaining to the spreading of fake rumors, personal attacks, and sexual harassment will be collected and reported on the basis of defamation to the girl group members.The company said that through their own monitoring and reports made by fans, the recent influx of hurtful comments were deemed to have a negative impact on the members’ psychological health as well as their group activities.Meanwhile, the company is the latest in a recent trend of entertainment agencies that have announced legal action against netizens.SM Entertainment and FNC Entertainment both made announcements late last year, while Loen Entertainment said on Thursday that 11 netizens were given fines for hurtful comments against singer IU.By Chung Jin-hong