Spy film ‘Gongjak’ reveals star-studded cast

Upcoming film “Gongjak” (working title) will feature an all-star cast, starring actors Hwang Jung-min, Yi Seong-min, Cho Jin-woong, and Ju Ji-hoon.The film, directed by Yun Jong-bin, will be about an intelligence operative during the mid-1990s infiltrating the North Korean government amid suspicions of nuclear weapons development.The lead role of the spy who takes on this mission will be played by Hwang. The actor has come to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. His latest projects, “Ode to My Father,” “Veteran,” and “The Wailing” were some of the most critically acclaimed films in recent history.Opposing Hwang’s character is a key figure from the North Korean government, played by Yi, and the head of defense, played by Ju. Cho will play the mastermind of the operation, the only one who knows the spy’s identity.The star-studded film is the second to be produced by the creative team behind the 2016 comedy “A Violent Prosecutor,” which also starred Hwang. Production is set to begin on Jan. 25.By Chung Jin-hong