2PM announces pre-military concert series

Boy band 2PM announced their final concert series as a full six member lineup before its members begin enlisting for their mandatory military service.The group’s “6Nights” concert is appropriately being held for six shows at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on Feb. 24, 25, 26, and again at the following week on March 3, 4, and 5.“The members of 2PM are practicing hard for the upcoming concert despite their busy schedules,” said their agency JYP Entertainment. “The performance will live up to expectations.”The boy band recently unveiled their latest full-length album, “Gentlemen’s Game” in September, and its members have been pursuing solo activities after concluding promotions for the record. Band member and lead vocalist Jun. K released his latest solo track “Your Wedding” on Wednesday, and is preparing his own solo concert to be held at the Yes24 Live Hall on Jan. 14 and 15. The music video for the single stars bandmate Nichkhun and labelmate Nayeon from girl group Twice. Meanwhile, band member Taekyeon’s tvN variety show “Three Meals a Day” recently concluded on Dec. 30.Tickets for the group’s concert will be available for official fanclub members starting on Jan. 16 through Interpark, and will become available for the general public on Jan. 23.By Chung Jin-hong