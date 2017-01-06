Still an intermediary in fashion? (국문)

Lately, the fashion industry is once again experiencing the “Jun Ji-hyun effect.” Everything she wears on the television drama “The Legend of the Blue Sea” became the hottest trend, and the outfits and lipstick she wore sold out. An insider of a fashion brand that sponsored her outfits said, “The economy is sluggish in the aftermath of the impeachment crisis, but we are getting many inquiries, just not as many as for the ‘My Love from the Star’ three years ago.”
Back then, “My Love from the Star” was even discussed in the Blue House. Right after the series ended, Park Geun-hye mentioned “Cheon Song-yi coat” at the meeting on regulatory reform on March 20, 2014. “Chinese viewers logged onto Korean shopping malls to buy the outfits and accessories that the actress wore in the show, but they could not make the purchase because of the public key certificate demanded in Korea,” she said. Lee Seung-cheol, vice president of the Federation of Korean Industries, added, “Because of ActiveX, Chinese fans could not buy the coat.” The coat that Cheon Song-yi, played by Jun Ji-hyun, wore in the show became the symbol of unnecessary regulation.
Foreign customers increasingly want to make purchases directly from Korean online shopping malls. The government is eager to secure the market as interests in fashion and cosmetics that Korean celebrities use are growing among foreigners.
Then, if the technical obstacles are cleared, will Korean fashion sell like hotcakes and boost the Korean economy? Here, we are missing something. We must have attractive fashion to sell. Let’s go back to “My Love from the Star.” What Jun wore in the series was made by DKNY, Paul Smith, Celine and Burberry. They are global luxury brands that have branches and sales networks around the world.
When an item becomes popular on a Korean drama, it is marketed and sold in the global market. In fact, DKNY’s China branch thanked their Korean counterpart for selling out of the coat. For the Legend of the Blue Sea, Jeon models Dolce and Gabbana, Miu, Sacai and Manolo Blahnik. Only a few Korean brands were featured — Suecomma Bonnie, Misha and Nepa — for which Jun is a model.
The absence of Korean fashion in hit dramas illustrates the crisis in the Korean fashion industry. Korean fashion does not offer products attractive enough to be featured in dramas.
Fashion companies are struggling for reasons. The economy is slow, and global brands are expanding fiercely. Korean consumers are becoming more selective. Advancing to foreign markets is also not easy due to cultural differences. As much as technology, fashion needs innovation. Even when it becomes easier for foreigners to shop on Korean sites, it will be useless without attractive fashion. Korea should not remain an intermediary in fashion.
최근 패션업계는 ‘전지현 효과’를 다시 한 번 경험하고 있다. TV 드라마 ‘푸른 바다의 전설’에서 배우 전지현이 입고 신고 바르는 모든 것이 화제가 되면서 의류와 립스틱 등 일부 제품이 완판됐다. 의상을 협찬한 한 브랜드 관계자는 “대통령 탄핵 사태로 경기가 얼어붙으면서 3년 전 드라마 ‘별에서 온 그대’ 때 만큼은 아니지만 제품 문의가 많다”고 말했다.
당시 ‘별그대’는 청와대 회의 테이블에까지 올라갔다. 종영 직후인 2014년 3월 20일 박근혜 대통령이 ‘규제개혁 끝장토론’에서 ‘천송이 코트’를 언급한 것. “중국 시청자들이 극중 주인공이 입고 나온 의상과 패션잡화를 사기 위해 한국 쇼핑몰에 접속했지만 우리나라에서만 요구하는 공인인증서 때문에 구매에 실패했다”고 지적하면서다. 이승철 전국경제인연합회 부회장이 “액티브X에 막혀 드라마에 나온 천송이 코트를 중국에서는 사고 싶어도 못 산다”고 거들었다. 배우 전지현이 연기한 주인공 천송이의 코트는 불필요한 규제의 상징이 됐다.
해외 고객이 국내 온라인 쇼핑몰에 접속해서 원하는 상품을 직접 구입하는 것을 ‘역(逆)직구’라고 한다. 한류 흐름을 타고 한국 스타의 패션이나 화장품에 대한 관심이 커지자 역직구 시장을 놓치면 안 된다는 정부 인식도 깔려 있었다.
그렇다면 기술적 방해 요소만 없어지면 한류 패션이 날개 돋친 듯 팔리고 국가 경제에 도움이 될까. 이 대목에서 우리가 놓친 게 있다. 바로 우리가 팔아야 할 패션 상품이다. 별그대로 돌아가 보자. “중국에서는 사고 싶어도 못 산” 천송이 코트는 DKNY, 폴 스미스, 셀린느, 버버리 프로섬이었다. 세계 주요 국가에 지사를 두거나 영업망을 갖고 있는 글로벌 럭셔리 브랜드들이다. 한국 드라마에서 히트 아이템이 나오면 각 시장에서 마케팅과 판매가 이뤄진다. 실제로 DKNY 중국 담당자가 한국 담당자에게 “덕분에 중국에서 천송이 코트를 많이 팔았다”며 감사 인사를 전했다고 한다.
이번에 ‘푸른 바다’에서도 돌체 앤 가바나, 미우미우, 사카이, 마놀로 블라닉 등 해외 브랜드가 주목받았다. 국내 브랜드는 전지현이 전속 모델인 슈콤마보니, 미샤, 네파 등 소수였다.
대작 드라마에서 한국 패션 실종은 국내 패션산업의 위기를 단적으로 보여준다. 국내 패션 브랜드들이 드라마에 넣을 만큼 매력적인 콘텐트를 제공하지 못하고 있는 것이다.
패션 기업들의 고충을 알지 못하는 것은 아니다. 저성장이 굳어지고, 자본력 있는 글로벌 브랜드의 공세가 거센 가운데 국내 소비자 취향은 점점 까다로워지고 있다. 문화와 관습이 우리와 다른 해외 의류 시장 진출은 하루아침에 이뤄지지 않는다. 첨단 기술 분야 못지 않게 패션업계에도 혁신이 필요한 이유다. 역직구라는 신작로를 근사하게 뚫어도 그 위를 달릴 한국 패션이라는 콘텐트가 없으면 무용지물이다. 패션 중개상만 하고 있을 순 없는 것 아닌가.
