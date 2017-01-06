Spy agency’s endless abuse (국문)
국정원의 국정 농단 개입, 끝은 어디인가
There appears to be no end to the abuse of power by the inner circle of President Park Geun-hye, and this time, it involves the National Intelligence Service. The agency is said to have spied on Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae at the order of the Blue House and been involved in creating a “blacklist” of figures critical of the government.
The independent counsel team led by Park Young-soo has obtained evidence that the top spy agency played a role behind the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, of which the state-run National Pension Service was the largest outside stakeholder. Espionage activities are part of the National Intelligence Service’s public role. It sends agents to various institutions to collect information. But the activities could turn into illegal surveillance if the purpose is political and intentional.
It would be a grave matter if the intelligence service did get involved in procedures leading up to the pension fund’s approval of the Samsung merger. The spy agency collected information on members of the board and details of informal meetings on the National Pension Service’s position on the merger plan in July 2015, and reported them to An Chong-bum, then the president’s senior secretary for policy coordination. We demand an explanation for why a state intelligence agency took interest in a non-public corporate merger plan and a public institution’s management decisions, and why it was all reported to a presidential aide.
The National Intelligence Service is also said to have been deeply involved in creating a list of 10,000 figures in the arts and entertainment world deemed critical of the government and requiring censorship. The independent counsel investigated Lee Byung-kee, former chief of staff and head of the National Intelligence Service, under this suspicion. The agency’s illegal stretch was also exposed during a parliamentary hearing that revealed the Blue House’s surveillance of Yang and other judges.
The irregularities suggest the National Intelligence Service used its public power and resources to gather intel and work as a secret spy agency for the presidential office. The agency has not changed a bit even after an earlier scandal suggested it helped elect President Park Geun-hye. We seriously have to consider what must be done with the intelligence office.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 5, Page 30
국가정보원이 ‘최순실 국정 농단’ 사태와 관련해 또 등장했다. 양승태 대법원장에 대한 사찰 의혹이 제기된 데 이어 ‘문화예술계 블랙리스트’ 작성에 관여한 정황이 드러나더니 이번에는 삼성물산과 제일모직의 합병 과정에도 개입한 단서가 박영수 특검팀에 포착됐다고 한다. 국정원이 주요 기관들에 정보관(IO)을 파견해 해당 기관의 각종 정보를 수집한다는 건 공공연히 알려진 사실이다. 넓게 이해하면 정보기관의 고유한 활동이라고 볼 수 있는 측면도 없지 않다. 그러나 단순한 동향보고라도 불순한 정치적 목적과 의도가 내포됐다면 탈법적 사찰이나 공작으로 변질되기 마련이다.
그런 측면에서 국정원이 국민연금의 합병 찬성 과정에 개입한 정황이 사실이라며 심각한 사안이다. 국정원은 합병 찬성 직전인 2015년 6월~7월 국민연금 내부의 찬반 분위기와 관련 위원들의 성향, 비공개 회의 결과 등을 수집해 안종범 당시 청와대 정책조정수석에게 보고했다고 한다. 국정원이 왜 민간 기업의 합병 문제와 공기업의 경영적 판단에 관심을 가졌는지, 보고라인이 아닌 정책조정수석에게 어떤 목적으로 전달됐는지 짚고 넘어가야 할 대목이다.
국정원은 현 정부에 비판적인 문화예술계 인사에 대한 동향 보고 뿐만아니라 1만여 명의 명단으로 구성된 블랙리스트의 작성에도 적극적이었다고 한다.국정원장을 지낸 이병기 전 대통령 비서실장의 자택에 대한 2일의 압수수색도 이와 맞물린 조치로 풀이된다. 국정원의 탈법적 행태는 지난달 15일의 국회 청문회에서는 양 대법원장 등 사법부에 대해 불법사찰 의혹이 폭로되면서 논란이 됐다.
국정농단사태 곳곳에서 드러난 이런 일탈행위들은 국정원이 동향 수집의 차원을 넘어 청와대의 입맛에 맞게 정보를 자발적이고 적극적으로 상납하는 정권의 하청기관으로 전락했음을 보여준다. 2012년 말 '댓글조작 사건'으로 홍역을 치르고 조금 개선될 것이라는 기대가 허망할 뿐이다. 주동자를 법의 심판대에 세우는 것은 당연하고, 이런 국정원을 그대로 둘 지까지 고민해야할 때다.