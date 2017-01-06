Some serious self-deception (국문)

President Park Geun-hye’s lawyers argument that the candlelight vigils held weekly to demand the president’s resignation do not reflect public sentiment is truly remarkable. In a second hearing in the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, they denied the legitimacy of the massive rallies in central Seoul and other parts of the country by insisting the protests were orchestrated by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions — and therefore were organized by North Korea.
That’s no less than a denial of the authenticity of millions of demonstrators who voluntarily joined the protests. We wonder if the lawyers representing Park do not understand the unanimous assessment at home and abroad that Koreans opened a new chapter in their history of democracy by sublimating their outrage and frustrations into these peaceful protests against their president. If their argument represents Park’s actual thinking, we are saddened beyond description.
Park seems to have a serious self-deception ability, which helps her to justify biased information and her wishful thinking. Park has even denied her close friend Choi Soon-sil’s unprecedented abuse of power. She said she was set up by the prosecution and that she did not conspire with Choi at all. Park’s attitude amounts to a complete denial of the apologies she made in public three times. She must seriously consider what her 4 percent approval rating means.
Second, Park distorts the truth as if trapped in logical fallacies. In a New Year’s Day meeting with the press, she said that an excessive amount of distortion, misinformation and incorrect facts are overshadowing the truth. She believes she is a victim of a witch hunt in the court of public opinion.
Third, we harbor a strong suspicion that someone is obstructing the judicial process systematically, an invisible hand orchestrating a drama according to a well-crafted script. For instance, two of Park’s “doorknob” aides — Ahn Bong-geun and Lee Jae-man — did not appear in court. Backpedaling on her earlier admission to a “capital offense,” Choi flatly denied all charges against her yesterday in another court without complying with an independent counsel’s summons.
The president and her conspirators are denying the legitimacy of the roar of protest in Gwanghwamun Square. We wonder if they have a fatuous dream of rebounding from the crisis by trying to play legal games. Even high school students have lamented, “Is this really a nation?” Park must start some deep soul searching before it’s too late.
JoongAng Ilbo, Jan. 6, Page 30
1000만 시민이 선동에 놀아났나
현실 인정 않는 자기기만에 빠져
혹 조직적 사법 방해 전술 아닌가
“촛불 민심은 국민의 민심이 아니다”라는 박근혜 대통령 측 대리인단의 주장은 귀를 의심케 한다. 대리인단은 어제 헌법재판소 대심판정에서 열린 탄핵심판 사건 2차 변론기일에서 “대한민국에 대한 선전포고인 민중총궐기가 민심이라고 할 수 있나”며 “광화문 촛불집회의 주도세력은 민주노총”이라는 억지 논리를 폈다. 지난해 10월29일부터 12월31일까지 10차례의 촛불집회에 참가한 1000만 시민이 민주노총의 ‘선동’에 놀아났다는 궤변이다. 촛불집회는 시민들이 자발적으로 광장에 모여 권력을 향한 분노와 좌절을 평화로운 시위로 승화시킴으로써 새 역사의 장(章)을 열었다는 국내외의 평가를 모른다는 말인가. 국민을 우습게 보는 대리인단의 억지가 박 대통령의 인식을 대변하는 것이라면 걱정을 넘어 슬프기까지 하다.
우선 자기기만(self-deception)이다. 자기기만은 자신에게 문제가 있다는 사실을 깨닫지 못하는 상태를 말한다. 편향된 정보가 옳다는 무의식적 소망을 기반으로 그릇된 신념을 정당화한다. 박 대통령은 최순실씨의 국정 농단 자체를 부인했다. “최순실과 공모하거나 누구를 봐주기 위해 한 일은 손톱만큼도 없다”, “완전히 엮은 것”이라고 강변했다. 지난해 세 차례의 대국민 사과 담화를 스스로 부정하고 자기기만에 빠진 셈이다. ‘지지율 4% 대통령’이 무엇을 의미하는지 직시할 필요가 있다.
둘째, 진실의 왜곡이다. 거북이가 인간보다 100m 앞에서 경주를 하면 간격은 좁혀질 수는 있지만 10분 1m, 100분의 1m, 1000분의 1m…식으로 영원히 거북이를 따라잡을 수 없다는 논리적 오류를 강변하고 있다. 이걸 ‘제논의 역설’이라고 한다. 박 대통령은 지난 1일 “너무나 많은 왜곡·오보·허위가 남발돼 종잡을 수가 없다”고 했다. 촛불민심을 ‘인민재판’과 ‘마녀사냥’으로 둔갑시켜 스스로 희생양 코스프레를 하는 셈이다.
셋째, 조직적 방해의 의심을 떨칠 수 없다. 누군가의 연출 아래 잘 짜여진 각본에 따라 주연과 조연, 엑스트라까지 한몸으로 연기하는 드라마를 보는 듯한 착각에 빠지게 한다. 헌재에 증인으로 나와야 할 안봉근·이재만 전 청와대 비서관이 연락이 두절돼 출석요구서를 전달할 수 없었다는 건 코메디다. “죽을 죄를 지었다”던 최순실씨는 특검의 소환에 불응하고, 어제 재판에서는 혐의를 전부 부인하면서 "억울하다“고 했다. 헌재에 나온 윤전추 청와대 행정관은 언론에 보도된 사실만 시인할 뿐 “기억이 나지 않는다”, “말할 수 없다”는 답변만 되뇌었다.
이는 지난해 1000만명이 동참했던 촛불민심을 아무 일도 없었던 것처럼 만들려는 꼼수일 수 있다. 지연술과 지구전을 펼치면 우호세력들이 규합해 반전의 기회를 잡을 수 있을 것이라는 허망된 꿈을 꾸고 있는 건지도 모른다. 헌재와 특검은 비상한 각오로 이런 우려들을 씻어 내 주기 바란다. 박 대통령도 자기변호보다는 “이게 나라냐”라는 온 국민의 탄식 앞에 국가 최고지도자로서 자숙하고 반성하는 게 도리다.