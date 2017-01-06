Coway unveils smart care products at CES

Lee Hae-sun, center, president of Coway, introduces Air Mega, the first air purifier that uses the artificial-intelligence voice recognition platform Alexa. [COWAY]

Coway is participating in the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, one of the world’s biggest tech conventions taking place this Thursday to Sunday in Las Vegas. With two years of experience at CES, Coway is providing an extraordinary experience for visitors by presenting its innovative products and trustworthy care services.The theme of Coway’s exhibition is “Care Station, For My Own Care and Relaxation,” which represents the company’s integrity. The exhibition includes a Water Care Zone (to showcase Coway’s water purifiers), Air Care Zone (for air purifiers), Body Care Zone (bidets), Sleep Care Zone (mattresses), Skin Care Zone (cosmetics) and others. These special show booths will introduce 23 innovative products as well as life care services based on the company’s product line IoCare.Coway’s My Mini Water Purifier IoCare, which uses Korea’s water map and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to ensure safe and clean water for customers, won the 2017 CES Innovation Award. The product suggests an adequate filter system for users based on an analysis of regional water quality. Users can check the filter’s function status on an app by looking at the elimination rate of total dissolved solids. The app also provides data on regional water quality and alerts users when a filter change is needed so they can receive an early filter change service.For the first time at CES, Coway is introducing a robot air purifier that can move around a house to areas with worse air. The purifier monitors air quality in various rooms and can sense when air pollution has exceeded a healthy rate, for example when fine dust levels go up while cooking. The purifier can then go to that room immediately and purify the air.Also on display is Coway’s air Mattress, which analyzes a user’s body type, body pressure and sleep patterns and responds accordingly. The mattress’ sleep sensor can measure breath count, heart rate and sleep time, and then adjust its shape and hardness to most comfortably fit the sleeper.“Our exhibitions will not just demonstrate our technology but also present our value of prioritizing customers by providing an opportunity for people to experience our life-changing products,” said Lee Hae-sun, president of Coway. “Coway will continue to lead the electronics industry and combine customer care with innovative technology.”