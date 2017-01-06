Kospi falls while won’s value subsides

Seoul’s main bourse snapped out of a two-day rally and declined slightly on Thursday, with the local currency losing its value as much as 20.1 won to the dollar, the most drastic change in six months.The benchmark Kospi went down 3.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2041.95 Thursday.Foreign investors continued their buying and scooped up shares worth 84.2 billion won ($70.6 million). Individual investors also bought 63.2 billion won in shares. But institutional investors sold off 162.9 billion won in stock to force the index to fall.Across the board, large-cap shares fell 0.4 percent while mid- and small-cap shares each gained 0.6 and 0.5 percent Thursday.By sector, banking fell the most, down 2.7 percent, followed by metals and steel, which tumbled 1.5 percent. On the other hand, telecommunications went up 1.7 percent.After reaching a fresh high two days earlier, market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 1.66 percent to close at 1,778,000 won. Leading auto maker Hyundai Motor inched down 0.32 percent to 153,500 won while its sister company Kia Motors showed a similar trend and climbed down 0.48 percent to 41,100 won.Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said the won’s jump against the U.S. dollar weighed on shares of exporters such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor.Other than major exporters, Naver, the nation’s portal giant, fell 2.35 percent to 791,000 won. Posco, the leading steel maker, slipped 2.75 percent to 247,500 won.Some large-cap shares, however, did well despite the overall downward trend on Thursday.SK Hynix, a chipmaker, gained 0.97 percent to close at 46,950 won while leading auto part maker Hyundai Mobis strengthened 1.63 percent to 280,500 won.The secondary Kosdaq extended its gains to a seventh trading day, with some analysts speculating the index is boosted by the “January effect,” in which investor optimism at the onset of a new year boosts the market.The Korean won weakened 1.7 percent to 1,186.3 against the dollar with traders analyzing that this was partly due to the Fed minutes for December not saying exactly when the next interest rate hike will take place.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]