Hanwha heir attacks bar employees

Kim Dong-seon, the third son of Kim Seung-youn, chairman of Hanwha Group, was arrested on the scene Thursday morning for assault at a bar and damaging public property in Gangnam, southern Seoul.According to Gangnam police, Kim attacked two people working at the bar at around 3:30 a.m., then swore at the policemen who took him to the police station and damaged the windows inside the patrol car he was transported in by kicking them.Police reported that Kim was heavily drunk when he was taken into police custody. He returned home on Thursday afternoon, after being questioned. Although the two bar employees have agreed to a settlement, the police stated, “Because he has a criminal record and made a scene at the police station, the nature of his crimes is appalling.”Police have filed for an arrest warrant to “stop such overuse of power by chaebol juniors,” according to an official at the police station.Chairman Kim was reportedly infuriated by the news of his son’s criminal offense, according to a source from Hanwha group.Kim was charged for assault in October 2010, after having a fist fight with a bartender at a hotel bar. He is currently a member of Hanwha’s equestrian team, and won gold in a group tournament at the Asian Games in 2014 with Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil.Chairman Kim was indicted for assault in 2007 after his second son, Kim Dong-won, attacked several people at a karaoke room in Gangnam. Chairman Kim and his son then had the victims taken to a deserted area and surrounded by kkangpae, or Korean gangsters, while he personally beat them up.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@jooongang.co.kr]