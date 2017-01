Choi Soon-sil, second from left, the central figure in an abuse of power scandal that led to an impeachment against President Park Geun-hye, attends the first formal court hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday. Former senior presidential secretary for policy coordination An Chong-bum, third from right, and Jeong Ho-seong, former aide to Park Geun-hye for 18 years, far right, were charged with helping Choi allegedly meddle in state affairs. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]