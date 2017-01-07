Part-time Work

feel pressured 부담감을 느끼다 / do poorly 잘하지 못하다be highly motivated 매우 의욕적이다 / feel a strong sense of accomplishment 강한 성취감을 느끼다work late hours 늦은 시간까지 일하다hourly wage 시급pocket money 용돈아르바이트 했던 경험에 대해 이야기해 주세요.대학 시절에 나는 과외 아르바이트를 했다. 두 명의 중학생들에게 영어와 수학을 가르쳤다. 처음에는 부담감이 컸다. 학생들의 성적이 좋지 않으면 내 책임이었기 때문이다. 그런데 걱정할 필요가 없었다. 학생들이 잘 협조해 주었기 때문이다. 그들은 매우 의욕적이었다. 열심히 공부했고, 성적도 올랐다. 나는 용돈도 벌고, 동시에 큰 성취감도 느낄 수 있었다. 나는 또한 호프집에서도 일을 해 본 경험도 있다. 일은 힘들었는데, 지배인이 정말 좋은 분이었다. 시급을 받으며 일했다. 재미있었다. 하지만 늦은 시간에 일하는 것이 너무 힘들어졌다. 6개월 정도 후에는 그만둬야 했다.When I was in college, I had a part-time job as a tutor.I taught English and math to two middle school students. At first, I. If the students, it would be on me. I. The students cooperated. They. They studied hard, and their grades improved. I was able to earn someand. I also worked for a while at a beer hall. It was hard work, but the boss was a stand-up guy. I worked for an. It was fun. However,became too difficult. I had to quit after about six months.At first, I felt pressured. 처음에는 부담감을 느꼈다.It’s natural to feel pressured at a new job. 새 직장에서 압박감을 느끼는 것은 자연스러운 일이다.A leader always feels pressured. 지도자는 늘 압박감을 느낀다.I needn’t have worried about the students. 나는 학생들에 대해 걱정할 필요가 없었다.You needn’t worry about the reservations. 예약하는 것에 대해 걱정할 필요 없어.She needn’t worry about the way she looks. 그녀는 외모에 대해 걱정할 필요가 없다.The students were highly motivated. 그 학생들은 매우 의욕적이었다.After my vacation, I was highly motivated at work. 나는 휴가를 다녀온 뒤, 직장에서 매우 의욕적이었다.The team was highly motivated to win the trophy. 그 팀은 매우 의욕적으로 우승을 하려고 했다.I was able to feel a strong sense of accomplishment. 나는 강한 성취감을 느낄 수 있었다.After this class, you will feel a strong sense of accomplishment. 이 수업을 듣고 나면 강한 성취감을 느낄 것이다.Feeling a strong sense of accomplishment is the biggest reward. 강한 성취감을 느끼는 것이야말로 가장 큰 보상이다.Working late hours became too difficult. 늦게까지 일하는 것이 너무 힘들어졌다.They paid me extra for working late hours. 그들은 나에게 늦게까지 일하는 것에 대해 추가 수당을 지급했다.She complained about having to work late hours. 그녀는 늦은 시간까지 일하는 것에 대해 불평했다.