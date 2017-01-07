To Make the World Better, Think Small

There is a legend about the comedian W. C. Fields as he lay dying in his hospital bed, surrounded by family. It was winter in New York City, and from outside came the sound of a newsboy shouting, “Wuxtry! Wuxtry! Stock market prices fall!” Stirred out of his stupor, Fields signaled those assembled to his bedside and whispered, “Poor little urchins out there — undernourished, no doubt improperly clad — something’s got to be done about them, something’s got to be done.” He dozed off, but seconds later, opened his eyes again. “On second thought,” he said, “Screw ’em.”미국 코미디언 W C 필즈가 임종을 앞뒀을 때 전해진 얘기다. 때는 겨울이었고 가족들은 뉴욕의 한 병원에서 그의 곁을 지키고 있었다. 밖에서 “호외요, 호외! 주가 폭락!”이란 신문배달 소년의 외침이 들렸다. 놀라 깨어난 필즈는 가족들에게 속삭였다. “저 아이는 끼니도 못 먹고 옷도 누더기겠지. 우리가 도와줘야 해.” 간절한 목소리로 얘기하다 깜빡 잠든 그는 잠시 뒤 눈을 뜨고 말했다. “아냐, 쟤넨 어차피 안 돼.”You are probably not a misanthrope like W. C. Fields. But as we look out at 2017, from the radioactive rage of national politics to a constant stream of tragic world events, our problems seem large and intractable. It’s easy to reach the Fields conclusion.독자들은 필즈만큼 인간을 회의적으로 바라보지는 않을 것이라 생각한다. 그러나 무능한 정치인들에 대한 분노가 폭발한 미국 대선을 비롯해 지난해 전 세계에서 잇따라 터진 비극적 사건들을 생각하면 올해도 엄청나게 힘든 문제들이 인류를 괴롭힐 것으로 보인다.To throw up our hands in the face of tragedy is a normal cognitive phenomenon that social psychologists call “psychic numbing.” Paul Slovic of the University of Oregon shows in his research that when events are large and remote, we become insensitive to them. For example, there was concern, but hardly an outpouring of support, for Syrian refugees after half a million people had died in the civil war.인간이 비극적인 상황에 직면하면 모든 걸 포기하고 투항하는 현상을 사회심리학에선 ‘정신적 마비(psychic numbing)’라 부른다. 미 오리건대의 폴 슬로빅 교수는 사건의 규모가 거대하고, 멀리 떨어진 곳에서 발생할수록 인간이 그 충격에 둔감해지는 사실을 발견했다. 시리아 내전이 그렇다. 50만 명이 목숨을 잃었지만 국제사회는 입으로만 우려를 표했을 뿐 실질적 도움을 주지는 않았다.Adam Smith wryly observed the principle of psychic numbing 250 years ago in his classic book “Theory of Moral Sentiments.” He asked readers to imagine how “a man of humanity in Europe” would react to news of a dreadful earthquake in China, killing millions. He may regret the calamity in theory, but so long as he never sees the victims, “he will snore with the most profound security over the ruin of a hundred millions of his brethren.”영국 경제학자 애덤 스미스는 저서 『도덕감정론』을 통해 250년 전에 이런 인류의 ‘정신적 마비’ 본능을 짚어 냈다. 당시 중국에서 지진으로 수백만 명이 숨졌다. 이 소식을 들은 유럽인들의 반응도 마찬가지였다. 말로는 “진심으로 유감을 표한다”고 했었을 수 있다. 그러나 비참하게 숨진 희생자들을 직접 보지 못한다면 수백만 명이 아니라 수억 명이 땅에 묻혔어도 멀리 떨어진 곳에 사는 사람들은 깊은 잠에 빠져 코를 골아댈 게 분명하다.There is a solution, however, to psychic numbing: Think small. In the fund-raising business, there’s an old axiom that “one is greater than one million.” This isn’t bad math; it is a reminder that when it comes to people in need, one million is a statistic, while one is a human story.그러나 이런 정신적 마비 신드롬에도 해법은 있다. ‘Think Small!’, 즉 작게 생각하면 된다. 자선모금을 예로 들자. “하나가 백만보다 중요하다”는 원칙을 명심해야 한다. 숫자 개념 없는 사람의 헛소리가 아니다. 어려운 사람들을 돕자고 얘기할 때 ‘100만 명’은 단순 통계의 대상일 뿐이다. 그러나 1명은 ‘휴먼 스토리’가 된다.Every charity worth its salt knows that people are more likely to give in response to a child who has lost her parents than to the news of thousands of victims of a tragedy. The example above of Syria is a case in point. International philanthropic support increased only after a news photo spread around the world of a small boy dead on the beach, drowned as his family made the dangerous crossing from Turkey to Greece.프로 자선단체는 “지진 피해자가 수천 명”이라고 떠드는 대신 ‘졸지에 부모를 잃은 고아 소녀 1명’의 사연이 훨씬 효과적임을 안다. 시리아 사태도 그렇다. 헤아릴 수 없는 난민들이 숨졌어도 나 몰라라 하던 국제사회가 돌연 난민들을 돕기 시작한 건 그리스로 탈출하려다 배가 뒤집혀 익사한 세 살배기 아이의 시신이 해변에서 발견된 직후였다.The 1 > 1 million axiom is more than a fund-raising secret. It is a formula for each of us in an existentialist funk to connect to our deepest values and apply them to a hurting world.‘1 > 100만’의 원칙은 자선모금에만 적용되는 게 아니다. 인류가 마음속 깊이 간직해 온 가치를 되살려 세상의 시련과 싸우도록 힘을 주는 공식이기도 하다.The first step is to see individual faces in our own beliefs. There is an old joke that a Marxist is someone who loves humanity in groups of one million or more. While I am no Marxist, I confess that my arguments sound like this at times as well. For example, as an economist I have for years waxed rhapsodic about globalization. Billions have been pulled out of starvation-level poverty because of free trade, my data say.그 첫 단계는 마음으로부터 타인의 얼굴을 보는 것이다. “마르크스주의는 100만 명을 한 사람으로 여기고 사랑하자는 원리”란 말이 있다. 나는 마르크스주의자는 아니지만 그 비슷한 주장을 할 때가 있다. 경제학자로서 세계화를 입이 닳도록 찬양한 게 대표적이다. 자유무역 덕분에 수십억 명이 빈곤과 굶주림에서 벗어났다는 데이터를 확보했기 때문이다.The trouble is that, from left to right, politics of late has turned against globalization and even converted the word “globalist” into an epithet. My data about the billions haven’t stood up very well to the winds of populism.그런데 요즘 세계 각국에선 좌파부터 우파까지 모두 세계화를 배척하기 시작했다. ‘글로벌리스트’란 단어가 욕이 돼 버린 실정이다. 수십억 명이 극빈 상태에서 벗어났다는 내 데이터는 이런 반(反)글로벌주의 돌풍 앞에 버틸 힘이 없었다.This has led me to focus on the actual people in my life who have been saved by a globalized world. I think of my friend Krishna Pujari, who was born into extreme poverty in a village in India and is today a middle-class entrepreneur giving tours to Westerners of micro enterprises in Mumbai. Deeper still, I think of my own daughter, Marina, whom my wife and I adopted 12 years ago from an orphanage in China and who today is like my own beating heart.그래서 나는 세계화로 실질적인 구원을 받은 사람들에게 집중하기 시작했다. 내 친구 크리슈나 푸자리가 그중 한 명이다. 인도 시골에서도 찢어지게 가난한 집안에서 태어난 푸자리는 뭄바이에서 서구 기업인들을 대상으로 관광사업을 벌인 끝에 중산층으로 자리 잡았다. 내 딸 마리나는 더 귀중한 사례다. 12년 전 우리 부부가 중국 고아원에서 입양한 아이다. 이제는 내 심장이나 마찬가지가 됐다.The second step is to move our ideals from politics and opinions to action. The way to do so is by finding a way to exercise my beliefs in the life of another person — today. Pope Francis gave his followers a wonderful lesson in this principle in the recently concluded Jubilee Year of Mercy for the Roman Catholic Church. It sounds like a get-out-of-jail-free card for sinners. In reality, it was an exhortation to all Catholics to forgive another person this very day. 두 번째 단계는 추상적인 원칙에 갇혀 온 우리의 이상을 실체적 행동으로 옮기는 것이다. 프란치스코 교황은 지난해 "지금 당장 주변의 한 사람을 용서하라"고 권고했다. 죄인에게 감옥에서 바로 걸어나갈 길을 열어 준 것이나 다름없다. 참으로 감동적인 교황의 이런 지혜는 가톨릭 교인들에게만 도움이 되는 게 아니다.Good people of all beliefs, on facing harsh global realities, can retreat to cynicism. It seems like naïve kumbaya to bless a world full of cruelty and exploitation, right? The pope invites me to remember that it is well within my capacity to look with mercy on one person — and thus in that one person, to see my own face. I crave forgiveness and love; I get it by forgiving and loving others.요즘 세계가 돌아가는 모습을 보면 모든 종교를 막론하고 제 아무리 선한 마음을 가진 사람이라도 냉소주의에 빠질 가능성이 크다. 잔혹성과 착취로 가득한 세상에 축복을 내리는 건 순진한 바보나 할 일 아닌가? 그러나 교황의 연설은 우리가 타인을 자비의 눈으로 바라보고 그의 얼굴에서 내 얼굴을 들여다볼 능력이 있음을 알려 준다. 나는 타인을 용서하고 사랑함으로써 내가 그렇게 갈망하던 나에 대한 용서와 사랑을 얻는 것이다.As we head into 2017, do you want a solution better than "Screw 'em"? Maybe your problem is that you are thinking too big. This year, start with one, not one million. It might just be a happy new year after all.2017년을 맞이하며 당신은 "어차피 안 돼"보다 나은 해답을 원하는가? 그렇다면 너무 대단한 걸 생각하지 말고 작게 생각해 보라. 올해는 '100만' 대신 '1'을 생각하자. 당신에게 행복한 한 해가 열릴 것이다.아서 브룩스,미국기업연구소장