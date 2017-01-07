Lies can never defeat the truth ("거짓은 참을 이길 수 없다"는 그 진실)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."모든 것이 저로부터 비롯된 일입니다. 많은 사람들이 마음을 비우라고 합니다. 그러나 무책임하다는 비난을 듣지 않을까, 반대로 사명감을 가지고 적극적으로 나서면 욕심과 집착으로 비쳐지진 않을까"“Everything started because of me. A lot of people tell me to empty my mind, but I’m always worried that I might befor being, I’m concerned that it might seem likeandif I step up.”*criticize: 비난하다 *irresponsible: 무책임한 *on the other hand: 반면에 *greed: 욕심 *obsession: 집착지금으로부터 13년 전. 헌정사상 첫 탄핵안 가결 이후 민심의 거센 역풍이 몰아쳤고 그래서 더더욱 억울했을 법한 당시 대통령의 말은 그랬습니다.13 years ago, this is what President Roh Moo-hyun said when hiswas. After President Roh was impeached, there was a fierce publicagainst the impeachment, which perhaps made him feelcharged.*impeachment motion: 탄핵안 *approve: 인정하다, 찬성하다 *backlash: 반발 *falsely: 부정하게헌법재판소 결정을 기다리던 이른바 유폐기간 동안 기자들을 만난 그가 내놓았던 말은 '춘래불사춘'While he was waiting for the’s decision, he mentioned the Korean“Spring has arrived. But it doesn’t feel like spring at all.”*Constitutional Court: 헌법재판소 *proverb: 속담, 격언탄핵소추를 받은 대통령으로서는 뭐라 말 한마디 하기에도 살얼음판 위를 걷는 느낌을 주는 마치 '겨울'같은 날들이어서 그런 말이 나왔는지도 모르겠습니다.I guess for the impeached president, who must have felt like he was walking on thin ice, every day was like winter.그로부터 13년이 지난 지금의 청와대 역시 그 봄을 기다리고 있는 것일까. 2017년 새해 첫 날 우리는 대통령이 작심한 듯 쏟아낸 말들과 마주했습니다.13 years have passed. Perhaps theis waiting for spring too. On, President Park Geun-hye said these seeminglywords.*current: 현재의 *Blue House: 청와대 *New Year’s Day: 새해 첫날 *determined: 단단히 결심한노트북도 카메라도 거부되었던 간담회. 거기서 쏟아진 것은 '억울함'의 말들이었습니다.It was at awhereand cameras were. Park lashed out herfor being impeached.*press conference: 기자 회견 *laptop: 휴대용 컴퓨터 *forbidden: 금지된 *resentment: 분함, 억울함지금의 대통령이 그 때의 대통령보다 덜 억울해야 한다고 말할 수는 없을지도 모르겠습니다.I won’t say that Park should feel less victimized than Roh,누구든 이런 상황에서 아무런 억울함을 느끼지 않아야 한다고는 강요할 수 없습니다.since no one cananyone to not feelin a situation like this.*pressure: 압박하다, 강요하다 *injustice: 불평등, 부당함따라서 여기서 굳이 다시 엊그제 그 간담회에서 나온 말들에 대한 의구심을 꺼내놓진 않겠습니다.So I won’t say anything more about what she said at the press conference on New Year’s Day.그저 길지 않은 헌정 사상 불행하게도 두 번씩이나 탄핵소추 된 대통령을 갖게 된 우리의 입장에서 그 두 사람이 내보인 서로 다른 억울함의 표현이 어떤 결과를 가져올까를 가늠해 볼 뿐.Though our history with the Constitution is not that long, we’ve already seen two impeached presidents. I can only guess what kind ofPark willafter expressing her resentment, which was quite different from Roh’s.*consequence: 결과 *incur: 초래하다우리가 원하든 원치 않든, 참과 거짓, 빛과 어둠의 콘트라스트는 또다시 극명하게 두드러져 궁극에는 어느 쪽이 참이고 어느 쪽이 빛인지를 우리는 보게 되겠지요.Whether we want it or not,, we will get to see what was right and what was wrong.*in the end: 결국그리고 이에 대한 예언은 뜻밖에도 지난 연말 어느 배우로부터 나왔습니다.Thissurprisingly came from an actor during his speech at anat the end of the year.*prophecy: 예언 *award ceremony: 시상식그가 50년을 살면서 깨달았다는 세 가지의 진실은 다음과 같습니다.He said, “There are three things that I learned during my 50 years of life."어둠은 빛을 이길 수 없다.Darkness can neverlight.*defeat: 이기다거짓은 결코 참을 이길 수 없다.Lies can never defeat the truth.그리고 남편은 결코 부인을 이길 수 없다"And husbands can never defeat their wives.”단 석 줄 속에 창도 방패도 모두 담겨 있는, 그래서 더 격이 있어 보였던 배우 차인표 씨의 말이었습니다.These three lines were short yet, and that’s what made his speech more* *witty: 재치 있는 *refined: 품위 있는오늘(3일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.January 3, 2017"거짓은 참을 이길 수 없다"는 그 진실 (01.03)“Lies can never defeat the truth.”Translated & Edited by Shon Ji-hye & Brolley Genster